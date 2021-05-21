newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Safeguarding your child's post-pandemic vision

By Vaccine Authority
westernmassnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool buildings are reopening, and parents are headed back to the workplace. Quarantine caused many children to miss routine screenings and health exams that are critical to their wellbeing. Parents are worried about the impact distance learning and prolonged screen time has had on their child’s eyesight. Dr. Rupa Wong joined us live to share her expert advice on ways to safeguard your child’s vision. (Segment sponsored by CooperVision)

www.westernmassnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Safeguarding#Pandemic#Eyesight#Coopervision#Parents#Advice#Distance Learning#Dr Rupa Wong#Quarantine#School Buildings#Screen Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

7 ways to minimize your child's exposure to outdoor allergy triggers

Every year as spring rolls around, many children begin experiencing nasal stuffiness, sneezing, a runny nose and itchy eyes, nose or ears. If your child begins to experience any of these symptoms, it's likely that he or she is suffering from seasonal allergies. Otherwise known as hay fever, seasonal allergies...
Kidsfuncheap.com

Supporting Your Child’s Mental Health & Wellness

Learn about children’s mental health at SolMateo’s free event on May 13th. May is mental health awareness month and we want to shine a light on children’s mental health, an important topic during the pandemic shutdowns. We will speak with Mara James, the creator of Piggy Bear. The Power of...
Mental HealthBBC

Mental health: Can you tell if someone is struggling?

Lockdowns, social distancing, working from home, furloughs and job losses - the pandemic has put an extra strain on people's lives, relationships and mental wellbeing. According to a study by the Mental Health Foundation published in February, anxiety and worry because of the pandemic actually declined, as people became more hopeful about lockdowns lifting. But amongst vulnerable groups, there are still high levels of anxiety.
KidsPosted by
TheMighty

Why Pandemic Decision-Making Is Complicated When Your Child Has a Rare Disease

Everyone struggles at times when it comes to making a decision. You never know for certain if you will be making the right choice or if unforeseen issues will arise with your choice. Some choices you make will be well thought out, while others will be done in the spur of the moment. For the average person, making the wrong decision might cause some minor problems or setbacks, but it probably won’t mean the death of your child.
RelationshipsPosted by
Parade

If Your Friendships Suffered During the Pandemic, Here's Your Action Plan

One of the hardest parts about the pandemic was being unable to physically see friends and loved ones. While we scheduled Netflix watch parties and Zoom dates, there was still a big disconnect and a void that was hard to fill. For many people, the physical distance also created an emotional one. And even now, as COVID restrictions are lifting, isolation is still an issue.
Mental Healthautismparentingmagazine.com

How to Help Your Child with Autism Transition to Adulthood

“What do you want to be when you grow up?” This question is first posed to youngsters before they even reach first grade and continues in some form for years to come. Those words can make parents of children with autism cringe. We are not sure what lies ahead for our children in the years to come. In fact, we are often unsure of the status of next week. Our focus is simply to get through the day. But, too often, thoughts of the future wake us up in the middle of the night.
Mental Healthwjpitch.com

Mental health in a pandemic needs to be a priority

Immersed in school work late at night, you take a quick glance at the clock and the hours have progressed to single digits. Your brain is fried and it’s way past your bedtime, but you want to finish all your assignments in time for class tomorrow. A majority of students often find themselves in this situation, and they don’t realize that sleep deprivation can be a gateway into mental illness. As we grow older, the stress and pressure to succeed in school and in extracurricular activities can be detrimental to our well-being. Students should be allowed to take breaks from school and our work-obsessed society.
Kidsrice.edu

Preventing life-threatening pediatric condition starts with pandemic safeguards

Early identification of children’s syndrome after COVID-19 infection is crucial, Rice researchers say. Adults can be the first line of defense when it comes to avoiding the worst outcomes from multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare but potentially deadly condition linked to COVID-19, according to a new review article from Rice University epidemiologists.
KidsThrive Global

Understanding Your Child’s Perfectionism

It can be heart-wrenching to hear a child say to themselves, “I can’t do anything right.” They have impossibly high standards for themselves, push themselves to the breaking point, make mistakes, and internalize failure as something immovable within themselves. How can a parent help their perfectionist child?. If a parent...
Kidsnbcboston.com

Pandemic Stress Weighing Heavily on Kids: ‘Complete Hopelessness'

There is a growing mental health crisis across the country, and, according to the numbers, it’s hitting children the hardest. Hospitals in New Hampshire are now inundated with adolescent psychiatric patients waiting for an in-patient bed to open up in the Granite State. Inside the Wentworth Douglass Emergency Department, there...
KidsNews-Medical.net

How schools can help kids heal after the pandemic’s uncertainty

Kai Humphrey, 9, has been learning from home for more than a year. He badly misses his Washington, D.C., elementary school, along with his friends and the bustle of the classroom. “I will be the first person ever to have every single person in the world as my friend,” he...
Family RelationshipsINFORUM

NewsMD podcast 'The Health Variant' episode: 'Your Child's Development'

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Are you a parent and worried your child's development might be falling behind?. You're not alone. But there's help. In the eighth episode of NewsMD podcast "The Health Variant," host and Health Correspondent Jeremy Fugleberg explores a program designed to help parents monitor their child's development and provides resources for what to do with concerns.
Family RelationshipsMedicalXpress

Study shows impact of pandemic on families with seriously ill children

Many parents of children with chronic illnesses felt hospitals were unsafe during the COVID-19 pandemic and took to social media to find information relevant to them, a Southampton-led study suggests. The SHARE study has been designed to understand the evolving experiences, information, support needs and decision-making for families with children...
KidsNPR

In The Pandemic, Children Face A Mental Health Crisis

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the proportion of emergency department visits by children in mental health crises went up significantly during the pandemic — about 30% for kids ages 12-17 and 24% for children ages 5-11 between March and October of last year, compared to 2019.
Family RelationshipsWicked Local

Parents Forum offering help in meeting mental health crisis

Parents Forum is inviting individual parents and community leaders to create local chapters and requests inquiries by June 1, Global Day of Parents. Parents Forum offers help in meeting the serious and widely reported mental health crisis that the pandemic has created. Parents, along with others in parenting roles, children and teens especially need greater emotional support now.
Mental HealthYoga Journal

Birth and Beyond: A Live Conversation About Maternal Mental Health

Motherhood is one of the most profound psychological shifts a woman can experience. Yet according to a recent survey, nearly three-quarters of mothers say society doesn’t understand or support them. The result: As 1 in 5 women experience mental health challenges that can last for years after the birth of a child. These struggles frequently go unnoticed and untreated, especially for BIWOC, often with long-term consequences to both mothers and children.
Mental HealthByrdie

"Cave Syndrome" May Be the Reason for Your Post-Pandemic Anxiety

Finally, we're starting to see the light at the end of one very long, dark tunnel. After more than a year of N95s, testing, speculation, fear, incalculable loss, vaccinations, and ever-changing local regulations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we're finally approaching something resembling normalcy. With 59 percent of American adults already at least half-inoculated and studies confirming vaccine efficacy against the spread of coronavirus, the CDC announced yesterday that fully-vaccinated peoples can now congregate mask-free indoors where permitted.