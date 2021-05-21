Safeguarding your child's post-pandemic vision
School buildings are reopening, and parents are headed back to the workplace. Quarantine caused many children to miss routine screenings and health exams that are critical to their wellbeing. Parents are worried about the impact distance learning and prolonged screen time has had on their child's eyesight. Dr. Rupa Wong joined us live to share her expert advice on ways to safeguard your child's vision. (Segment sponsored by CooperVision)