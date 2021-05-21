newsbreak-logo
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Approved for International Vacation Following Prison Stints

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have reportedly been given legal approval to take an international vacation following their separate prison stints from the college admissions scandal. According to NBC News, on May 10 the couple filed a request to "travel to San Jose Cabo, Mexico, to spend time with [their] family." The vacation is set to begin on June 16, with the family returning on June 21.

popculture.com
