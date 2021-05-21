Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Approved for International Vacation Following Prison Stints

Lori Loughlin's daughters are sharing public messages to her on this special day. The 56-year-old Full House alum's two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, both took to their Instagram accounts on Sunday, May 9 to share tributes to Lori on her first Mother's Day since she was released from prison for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Olivia posted a black-and-white throwback pic of Lori appearing ready for a night out. "you are the best. period," the 21-year-old YouTuber captioned it, adding a number of heart-eyes and heart emojis. For her part, Bella shared several film stills showing herself with Olivia and Lori...