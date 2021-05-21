Silver Sands targets high-grade silver find in Argentina

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2021 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG) ('Sterling Metals' or the 'Company') and GoldSpot Discoveries Corp (SPOT)(SPOFF) ('GoldSpot'), a leading technology services company leveraging machine learning to transform the mineral discovery process, are very pleased to report on the results of a property-wide comprehensive data review, compilation, and target generation using traditional geological and machine learning methods. The results of this exercise identified 33 drill targets, ranked in order of priority with 18 identified as the highest priority silver and base metal targets. Accordingly, Sterling Metals is launching a fully-funded 7,500 meter drilling program beginning in June for which contracts have been signed with both drillers and a geological consultancy group.