Metal Mining

Silver Sands targets high-grade silver find in Argentina

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver Sands Resources Corp. [SAND-CSE; SSRSF-OTCQB] said Thursday May 21 that it is planning to launch a Phase 111 exploration program at its Virginia Silver Project in Santa Cruz Province of the Patagonia region of Argentina, following the discovery of a new high-grade silver zone. The high-grade zone at Ely...

resourceworld.com
State
Virginia State
