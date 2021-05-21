Despite COVID-19, Iowa leads meat production

Attendees during the Wheat Quality Council’s annual Hard Red Winter Wheat tour saw the give and take of Mother Nature. Heading into the tour the U.S. Department of Agriculture, on May 1, predicted Kansas will produce about 48 bushels per acre and yield 331 million bushels. Kansas planted about 7.3 million acres, which was up from a year ago. The tour wrapped up May 20. Among highlights reported on May 19 was a general consensus there was a scenario for a yield potential of about 57 bushels per acre, if everything continued on pace.