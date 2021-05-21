Despite COVID-19, Iowa leads meat production
The cattle industry — like probably everyone else — is more than happy to keep 2020 in the rearview mirror. But emerging data document the resiliency of beef production. U.S. feedlots marketed 25.132 million fed cattle last year, down 754,000 head from 2019. Marketings from both 1- to 999-head feedlots and 1,000-head-or-more feedlots dipped roughly 3%. Just over 87% of the marketed cattle were produced in large feedlots, a ratio that has remained consistent over recent years.www.beefmagazine.com