BQA training available online

beefmagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kansas Beef Council reminds cattle producers that Beef Quality Assurance certification training is available online to fit their needs. While KBC is planning on numerous in-person BQA training opportunities for cattle producers this summer and in the early fall, these online training modules are available to those whose certifications are expiring this year and wish to requalify. The COVID-19 pandemic caused KBC to cancel in-person BQA trainings in 2020. In their place, KBC partnered with A.J. Tarpoff, Kansas State University Beef Extension veterinarian, to produce two producer education videos that fulfill BQA requirements.

www.beefmagazine.com
