BQA training available online

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Healthy Lawns and Healthy Waters Program will host a residential rainwater harvesting and turf management training May 11 for Gillespie, Kendall and Kerr counties. The free event will be online from 10 a.m.–2:30 p.m. with a half-hour lunch. Online registration is required. Attendees can RSVP online or contact John Smith, AgriLife Extension program specialist, College Station, at [email protected] or 979-204-0573. Those who RSVP to the event will receive updates, instructions to join the online meeting and materials related to the meeting via email. The training is offered in collaboration with the Upper Cibolo Creek Watershed Partnership. Attendees can submit a soil test by picking up and dropping their soil sample and Urban Information sheet off to the AgriLife Extension offices in Gillespie, Kendall or Kerr Counties prior to or by one week after the meeting.