Love the Minnesota Twins? Kirby Puckett’s House is For Sale and Includes Collectibles (PHOTOS)

The home where Kirby Puckett lived during both Twins World Series titles is on the market for the first time in nearly 25 years. What to expect: It's a surprisingly modest home, considering who built it in 1986. Highlighting just how much baseball salaries have skyrocketed, Puckett made only $130,000 in 1985. He later moved to an Edina mansion. Listed at $485,000, the 3,500-square-foot house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a gazebo and sits on 270 feet of pond shoreline. The sellers, who are baseball fans in their 60s, are including their collection of Puckett memorabilia, including a rare photo...