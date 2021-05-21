Love the Minnesota Twins? Kirby Puckett’s House is For Sale and Includes Collectibles (PHOTOS)
The Home of Hall-of-Famer, Kirby Puckett, is Going on the Market. If you were a fan of the Minnesota Twins in the 80's and 90's, you know who Kirby Puckett is. He was a star on the field and helped lead the Minnesota Twins to multiple victories, including the World Series. Today, you have a chance to own a piece of Minnesota Twins history because the home of Kirby Puckett is going on the market and the sale includes treasured collectibles and memorabilia of the legend.kroc.com