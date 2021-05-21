newsbreak-logo
Take a Look at New Images of The Nike Kobe 6 Protro Mamba Forever

kicksonfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStill unclear on whether or not it will be releasing to the public, new images have surfaced of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Mamba Forever.” The Nike Kobe 6 Protro Mamba Forever gets done in a color combination of Black, White, and Metallic Gold and starts off with a Black snakeskin textured upper that is contrasted by White on the laces, Swooshes, tongue branding, heels, and rubber outsole. Highlights on this colorway include snakeskin print used on the inner lining and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation logo on the heel. Kobe and Gigi’s name are also printed on the left and right shoe, respectively along with Gigi’s number “2″ stamped in Gold on the lateral heel. A release has not been confirmed yet but keep it locked to Kicks On Fire for updates.

