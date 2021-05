Tickets went on sale over the weekend for the Garth Brooks concert in Nebraska for August 14 and it sold out quickly. Garth talked to us about playing Memorial Stadium and what that means to him: “If you think about it, during the arena tour – the comeback tour – Nebraska put…forgive me if I’m wrong; I’m not trying to inflate anything…I think they put 100,000 people in Lincoln…and 100,000 people in Omaha. Now I say we put ’em all in a stadium!” Garth’s Nebraska show is set to be something really special – Memorial Stadium hasn’t hosted a concert event in over 30 years.” :15 (OC: in over 30 years)