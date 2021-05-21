newsbreak-logo
Pasquotank County, NC

NC civil rights leaders call on US DOJ to expedite probe of Andrew Brown’s death

By Adam Wagner
CharlotteObserver.com
 1 day ago

Civil rights leaders gathered in Elizabeth City Friday to call on the federal government to expedite their investigation of the April 21 killing of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies and to launch a broader probe into the law enforcement agency’s conduct. “We are not satisfied in...

www.charlotteobserver.com
