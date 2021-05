AltaVita Memory Care is a safe and secure memory and dementia care community in Longmont, Colorado. Residents can take part in the adult day program as well as respite services in suites designed for residents with Alzheimer’s and dementia. There are four garden patios and a spacious courtyard for residents and guests to enjoy the outdoors. A fitness center helps residents maintain vital body strength and balance. A free-roaming indoor area allows measured independent movement. The memory care experts ensure that the community provides a sense of independence and freedom. AltaVita Senior Residences honor the spirit within, and the staff takes pride in their work. The approach is comprehensive, careful, and kind as we honor everyone. Conveniently located with easy access anywhere along the Front Range.