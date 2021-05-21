newsbreak-logo
The Latest: COVID-19 variant identified in Louisiana

By The Associated Press
Culpeper Star Exponent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. — A medical center in Louisiana said Friday that it has identified the state’s first two cases of a COVID-19 variant which has spread widely since being identified in India. Britain and the World Health Organization consider it a variant of concern because experts think it may...

starexponent.com
Related
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

WHO declares COVID-19 variant from India 'variant of concern'

A more transmissible COVID-19 variant that first emerged in India, known as B.1.617, is now a global "variant of concern," the World Health Organization said during a May 10 news conference. WHO previously listed the variant as a "variant of interest." The elevated classification to one of concern indicates the...
Public HealthTelegraph

Mapped: The hotspots for the Indian variant of Covid-19 in the UK

Some 900,000 people in the UK now live in an area where the Indian variant may be the most common strain of Covid-19, data suggest. More than half of coronavirus cases detected in English local authorities with a combined population of 899,734 have been flagged as being the Indian variant of concern in the last fortnight, according to figures published by the Wellcome Sanger Institute and Public Health England.
Public Healthstettlerindependent.com

Alberta identifies 1,633 COVID-19 cases Sunday

The Government of Alberta identified another 1,633 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. There are now 25,197 active cases of the virus in the province, to go along with the 181,483 recovered cases. Red Deer now has 874 active cases, which is 37 fewer than Saturday, according to geospatial mapping on the...
Public Healthnewburghgazette.com

Indian Covid-19 variant found in 44 countries

The United Nations health agency said in its weekly Covid situation report Wednesday that the B.1.617 Covid-19 variant, first found in India in October, had been detected in more than 4,500 samples uploaded to an open-access database "from 44 countries in all six WHO regions". The WHO announced on Monday...
Indiana Statewkvi.com

Number of COVID-19 Variants Increasing in Indiana

The number of COVID-19 variants is increasing in Indiana. As of Thursday, the B.1.1.7 variant originally identified in the U.K. is up to 1,581 cases. There are 253 cases of the variant originally identified in California, 136 cases of the P.1 variant originally identified in Brazil, and 15 cases of the variant originally identified in South Africa.
Public HealthJamestown Sun

COVID-19 variant cases mounting in North Dakota

BISMARCK — COVID-19 variants are spreading in North Dakota, but officials cannot say exactly to what extent. At least 219 cases of COVID-19 variants have been identified in the state, said Kirby Kruger, the North Dakota Department of Health’s disease control director. However, this is only a snapshot of a...
Nebraska Statefoxnebraska.com

DHHS identifies Indian strain of COVID-19 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — According to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and the Nebraska Public Health Lab (NPHL), the B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 which originated in India has been found in Nebraska. DHHS says the initial case was identified in Lancaster County. The individual in this case has...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Auf Wiedersehen BRIT! Germany BANS Britons from midnight tomorrow after branding UK a Covid variant hotspot... while Spain LIFTS all restrictions to welcome tourists

Britons will soon be barred from entering Germany after the country's Public Health Institute designated the UK as a virus variant area of concern. From midnight on Sunday people travelling there from the UK may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or resident. Spouses and children...
Public HealthKOAT 7

COVID-19 variants popping up in New Mexico

The state reports there are more than 200 cases of the variant first detected in the United Kingdom that have popped up in New Mexico, and 250 cases of the California variant of the virus. The New Mexico Department of Health says there are a small number of variants from...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

This State Just Imposed a COVID Lockdown

Due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases, Oregon is moving 15 counties to the Extreme Risk level effective Friday, April 30 through Thursday, May 6; activities like indoor dining will be banned. "If we don't act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals, and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19," said Governor Kate Brown. "Today's announcement will save lives and help stop COVID-19 hospitalizations from spiking even higher. With new COVID-19 variants widespread in so many of our communities, it will take all of us working together to bring this back under control." Read on to see why cases might rise in your state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Hundreds arrive on planes from Delhi and Mumbai on day one of Biden's Indian travel ban as Air India cancels major NYC route amid worst COVID surge the world has seen with 30,000 deaths a day

Hundreds of people arrived in America from Mumbai and Delhi on Tuesday, the first day of Biden's ban on travel for non US citizens from India, to escape the world's worst COVID surge. Biden's ban applies to non-US citizens but permanent US residents, their family members and some others -...
Congress & Courtswpr.org

Baldwin Praises Progress Tracking COVID-19 Variants

Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says she's "encouraged" by the work of federal and local health officials and commercial and academic labs to track variants of the coronavirus. While Wisconsin cases of COVID-19 caused by variants are well below other states, the outbreak in India and other hard-hit countries indicates...
Oklahoma Statepublicradiotulsa.org

State Starts Tracking COVID-19 Variants

Oklahoma is recognizing the need to track COVID-19 variants. Dr. Jennifer Clark of Oklahoma State University’s ECHO Project pointed to new data on variants released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health in early May, but says this information isn’t where it needs to be yet. "Oklahoma is still ramping...
Public HealthThe Weather Channel

Face Masks May Become Seasonal after COVID-19 Pandemic: Dr Anthony Fauci

Wearing face masks may become seasonal when respiratory illnesses are more prevalent, says US top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci. Dr Fauci said he thinks people have gotten used to wearing face masks, the CNBC reported on Sunday citing the White House chief medical adviser's interview with NBC's "Meet the Press".
Bloomington, ILPantagraph

Indian COVID-19 variant confirmed in Bloomington-Normal

PEKIN — A nasal swab sample collected from the Bloomington-Normal area and that tested positive for COVID-19 was also a variant with origins in India. Reditus Laboratories in Pekin discovered the Indian double mutant variant — formally known as the B.1.617 variant — after a batch of 371 COVID-19 tests were randomly sequenced for mutations.