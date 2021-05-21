newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charles Town, WV

CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: MAY 21

theracingbiz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 35-2-1-7Been a while since we last saw #5 Zehavi (3-1), who hasn’t raced since a disastrous outing in early December. Prior to that one, he was a different kind of horse than these, and now he’s been training forwardly — note two recent bullets — for a barn that can win off the bench. Rider Antonio Lopez picks this one, too… #2 Grecian Angel (10-1) arrives off a dismal outing against better but won nicely two back, rates a puncher’s chance to control this one on the front end with that one-turn speed. But note that Lopez jumps ship… Favored #1 Meldon (8-5) certainly looks capable in this group and retains leading rider Bocachica. But be wary of accepting odds that are too short on a runner who doesn’t win much (2-for-23) and has lost at this level four times… #7 Fibertown (9-2) has a chance to get a good stalking trip from the outside stall…

www.theracingbiz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charles Town, WV
Sports
City
Charles Town, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horses#Ran Out Of Time#Front End#Track And Field#Coin Collector#Nico#Zehavi#Fibertown#Showtime Cat#Horses#Rider Antonio Lopez#Race#Race 71 5 3 2testy Group#Stakes Company#Things#Rider Bocachica#Carryovers#Ship#August
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Gamblingnorthwestgeorgianews.com

BC-Chart Charles Town-4-Add

4th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds Fillies, Four and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.710, 47.590, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 54.160. Midnight Fling;122;3;7;5-8;3-1;2-4;G. Almodovar;2.20. Lookin Back;122;7;1;4-1;4-5½;3-2¼;A. Bocachica;2.20. Gypsy's Image;122;2;5;3-hd;2-hd;4-3;K. Trotman;4.00. Classy Jean;122;5;4;6-9;6-8;5-11;J. Rivera;34.40. Lil Tinkerbell;122;6;2;7;7;6-4¾;R. Latchman;8.80. Bronx Princess;122;1;6;1-½;5-½;7;R. Maldonado;16.40. 4 (4);Lavello;9.80;4.80;3.00. 3 (3);Midnight Fling;4.80;3.00. 7 (7);Lookin Back;2.40. $1 Pick 4...
Animalshorseracingnation.com

WATCH: Preakness horse loses his rider in workout

Preakness Stakes contender France Go de Ina threw his exercise rider during a breeze at Pimlico Race Course Wednesday morning. Both the colt and rider Masaki Takano were fine after the race. The incident happened about seven-eighths of a mile after the Will Take Charge colt started his gallop. Takano...
SportsFrankfort Times

Charles Town Results Thursday May 13th, 2021

8th-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3, 4, 5 & 6-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Animalshorseracingnation.com

Horses to Watch: 6 to follow on a jam-packed weekend

In this biweekly series, racing analyst Keeler Johnson will share promising horses from his handicapping watch list, reviewing runners who have recently caught his eye and previewing horses scheduled to run back in the near future. Upcoming Entries. A small but formidable field has been entered in Saturday’s sixth race...
SportsSportsBook Review

Preakness Stakes Top Picks and Longshots: Free Horse Racing Analysis and Pick

The Preakness Stakes is the second jewel of the Triple Crown and will be contested this Saturday in Baltimore. Of course, there is a bit of drama surrounding this years Preakness because the Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, has tested positive for a banned substance. How that affects the race is yet to be seen. Now that the post positions have been drawn and the morning line odds have been set, we can look at who we think the likely winners are and why. We can also find the best longshots that could hit the board.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Gagne Sets Practice Pace As MotoAmerica Visits VIR

DANVILLE, Va. – Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha’s Jake Gagne picked up where he left off from the opening round of the MotoAmerica Series two weeks ago, the race-two winner at Road Atlanta leading an ultra-close Q1 session on a stunning Friday afternoon at Virginia Int’l Raceway. Gagne set...
SportsOCRegister

Santa Anita horse racing consensus picks for Friday May 14

The consensus box of picks comes from handicappers Bob Mieszerski, Art Wilson, Terry Turrell and Eddie Wilson. Here are the picks for Friday May 14 for horse racing at Santa Anita. Trouble viewing on mobile device? See consensus picks. Enjoy the consensus horse racing picks online? Subscribe.
SportsBloodhorse.com

Race 9 (MCL) at PIM on 5/22/21

B:Blackstone Farm LLC (PA) Sire: Gemologist , Bay, 2009. Lifetime: 281 yearlings sold, median $16,500. Broodmare Sire: Bernardini , Bay, 2003. B:Martha Jane Mulholland & Candyland Farm (KY) O:Karmac Stable LLC. Margin:½. TrueNicks: A. Sire: Exaggerator , Dark Bay or Brown, 2013. Lifetime: 160 yearlings sold, median $25,000. Broodmare Sire:...
AnimalsPosted by
The Lebanon Reporter

Stables for faster horses

There’s a new business out at the intersection of Ind. 32 and Ind. 75 in Dover. It’s called 429 Stables and the story behind it is as fascinating as the cars parked in front of it. “The biggest motor they put into a classic Mustang is the 429,” Nick Radivan...
Austin, TXESPN

Todd Gilliland rallies to win NASCAR trucks race in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas --  Todd Gilliland powered through wet conditions early, then grabbed the lead late to pull away for his first NASCAR trucks series victory of the season Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas. Gilliland was in a four-car group that drew from the pack at the start...
MotorsportsHenry County Daily Herald

Todd Gilliland overcomes penalty to win inaugural race at COTA

Todd Gilliland was so fast and so determined out front in Saturday's Toyota Tundra 225 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race that his own team had to remind him to slow down and take care of his tires in the closing laps of the series debut at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) race.
Sportshorseracingnation.com

Sunday's Best Bet: Seattle Bold a prominent player in Alcatraz

Sunday’s 8th race from Golden Gate Fields is the Alcatraz Stakes for three-year-olds traveling one mile on the turf course (Post Time 8:08 p.m. ET). #1 SEATTLE BOLD (6-1) might work out a comfortable inside early-pressing trip in a race without much front end speed. He adds blinkers for quality turf trainer Jamey Thomas and Kyle Frey rode him well in his last pair on all-weather ground.
AnimalsSkySports

Liberty Beach blazes a trail to take Temple triumph

Liberty Beach made all the running on her return to action to gamely win the Casumo Best Odds Guaranteed Temple Stakes at Haydock. John Quinn's filly had some top-class form to her name last season, including on her most recent outing when third in the Prix de l'Abbaye at ParisLongchamp in October.
Motorsportsracer.com

Gagne grabs pole to lead MotoAmerica Superbike on first day at VIR

Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha’s Jake Gagne picked up where he left off from the opening round of the 2021 MotoAmerica Series two weeks ago, the race-two winner at Road Atlanta leading an ultra-close Q1 session on a stunning Friday afternoon at VIRginia International Raceway. Gagne set the best...
Animalsrustysatelliteshow.com

Spudz-Man John Good Loves America, Horses and Crisps; A Trip to the Zoo with Kyle Shepherd

The Rusty Satellite Show carries on with two delightful guests, each with a story that will bring a smile to your face. First up, you’ll hear from John Good, a horseman in his first life who last appeared on the show six years ago to tout his new Spudz potato chip brand (or, as they say in his home country Ireland, crisps). Today he’s partnered with Pap’s Beef Jerky and the products are in stores not just around here, but many national markets.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

RCR Post Race Report – COTA

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Workrise Chevrolet Team Earn Career-Best Road Course Finish with 12th-Place Result at Circuit of the Americas. “That was one of the craziest days I’ve ever had racing, so it feels good to get our career-best road course finish in the NASCAR Cup Series in the No. 3 Workrise Chevrolet today! It was nuts. Crazy stuff was happening all over the track. We got to race in the rain, and that made for some unique conditions. Our Workrise Chevy was fast today, but the key to this race was survival. Visibility was an issue, especially down the backstretch. We had two penalties and still came back to finish 12th, so I’m pretty proud of that. Congratulations to Chevrolet on 800 wins. Let’s go to the next one.” -Austin Dillon.