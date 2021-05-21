CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: MAY 21

Charles Town Races has an eight-race card on tap for this evening. Post time for the opener is 7:00 p.m., and we’ve got Charles Town picks. Race 35-2-1-7Been a while since we last saw #5 Zehavi (3-1), who hasn’t raced since a disastrous outing in early December. Prior to that one, he was a different kind of horse than these, and now he’s been training forwardly — note two recent bullets — for a barn that can win off the bench. Rider Antonio Lopez picks this one, too… #2 Grecian Angel (10-1) arrives off a dismal outing against better but won nicely two back, rates a puncher’s chance to control this one on the front end with that one-turn speed. But note that Lopez jumps ship… Favored #1 Meldon (8-5) certainly looks capable in this group and retains leading rider Bocachica. But be wary of accepting odds that are too short on a runner who doesn’t win much (2-for-23) and has lost at this level four times… #7 Fibertown (9-2) has a chance to get a good stalking trip from the outside stall…