newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntsville, AL

Von Braun Center releases new information on April’s Propst Arena structure collapse

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
WAFF
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Von Braun Center released an update on the ongoing investigation into the April 27 structure collapse. VBC’s Samantha Nielsen said in a statement Lexington Insurance Company is covering the cost of removal and replacement of the collapsed pieces while the investigation continues. The VBC may cover the costs of additional areas based on the findings of the insurance investigation.

www.waff.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Lexington, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
Huntsville, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nielsen Company#Propst Arena#Pec Structural Engineers#The Vbc Board Of Control#Releases#Collapse#Architect#Structural Engineer#Contractor#Outdoor Seating#Control Meeting#Havoc Hockey Fans#Ala
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Huntsville, ALPosted by
Huntsville Digest

These Huntsville companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative / Customer Service 2. **Work from home** Sales ~No Experience Needed 3. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 4. Entry Level Role! - Customer Service Sales Representative 5. Hospitality / Customer Service Representative 6. Entry Level Management 7. Packer B-Shift 8. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $50,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome 9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 10. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees
Decatur, ALWAFF

Lifeguard shortage impacting Decatur, Hartselle pools

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Point Mallard will celebrate its 50th birthday this summer, but officials are warning that there may be shorter hours than usual unless they can find more lifeguards. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, hours will likely be trimmed at Point Mallard Aquatic Center...
Guntersville, ALPosted by
WZDX

Guntersville City Harbor project on track to open spring 2022

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Guntersville City Harbor project is on schedule to open by spring 2022. The $15 million project will include condos, a cigar lounge, indoor-outdoor bars, and at least six restaurants. Once complete, people can expect to dine at Another Broken Egg, La Esquina Cocina, Big Mike's Steakhouse,...
Alabama Statekioskmarketplace.com

Alabama park installs second informational kiosk

The Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and city of Florence, Alabama installed an interactive kiosk at its Cypress Creek Canoe and Kayak Ramp, the second to be deployed at Wildwood Park, according to a whnt report. The new kiosk features a map and QR codes that allow users to scan...
Limestone County, ALWHNT-TV

Area EMA’s say tornado sirens likely here to stay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Despite this week’s decision by the City of Arab to do away with their tornado sirens, many area emergency management agencies say their sirens are likely here to stay for the foreseeable future. “Limestone County has put a lot of money into the sirens. Having an extra...
Huntsville, ALWAAY-TV

24 gambling machines seized at Huntsville business

Huntsville Police Department Community Resource Officers busted a suspected illegal gambling operation on Thursday. Police said 24 gambling machines were seized at a business in the 2,900 block of Pike Avenue. Police said the investigation is ongoing and arrests may come later. Under Alabama law, it’s illegal to possess a...
Alabama StatePosted by
RocketCityMom

Summer Festivals, Fairs, and Carnivals in Huntsville and North Alabama

Many of you have already planned your summer within an inch of its life, but we’d like to encourage you to take a few days to enjoy the simple pleasures of summer. Stroll down a fairway, ride the ferris wheel, enjoy a game of cornhole, or just soak up some tunes while eating your weight in cotton candy. Below is a listing of area festivals, fairs, and carnivals happening this summer. Enjoy!
Huntsville, ALPosted by
AL.com

Amazon fulfillment center coming to Huntsville: Rep. Mo Brooks weighs in on failed union efforts

Amazon’s announcement it is bringing a new fulfillment center to Huntsville has prompted a response from Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Mo Brooks. The online retail giant announced yesterday the state-of-the-art 1 million square foot facility will be located near the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S. facility in the city of Huntsville area of Limestone County. Operations are expected to begin in the fall.
Jackson County, ALWHNT-TV

TVA challenges private jet costs in ongoing Bellefonte trial

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Wednesday marks the fourth day of the contract dispute trial concerning the sale of the unfinished Bellefonte Nuclear Plant in Jackson County. The proceedings largely focused on damages Nuclear Development is claiming in the lawsuit. Chattanooga-based Nuclear Development LLC had the winning bid at a 2016 auction...
Madison, ALWHNT-TV

Ballcorps, LLC lead investor talks on Trash Panda finances

MADISON, Ala. — The Rocket City Trash Pandas have been playing ball for about two weeks now. Concerns surrounding the team’s financial situation is nothing new, but for the first time, the lead investor of Ballcorps, LLC is giving his thoughts on the team, along with where they stand financially.