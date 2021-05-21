Von Braun Center releases new information on April’s Propst Arena structure collapse
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Von Braun Center released an update on the ongoing investigation into the April 27 structure collapse. VBC’s Samantha Nielsen said in a statement Lexington Insurance Company is covering the cost of removal and replacement of the collapsed pieces while the investigation continues. The VBC may cover the costs of additional areas based on the findings of the insurance investigation.www.waff.com