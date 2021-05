THOMASVILLE — The City of Thomasville’s 2021 First Friday Sip and Shop series continues on Friday, May 7 with something special for local live music fans. For the first time since March 2020, attendees sipping and shopping through the downtown event area will be treated to the sounds of rock and roll when ‘The Top Shelf Band’ takes the stage of the Ritz Amphitheater with a live concert.