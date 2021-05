Investors cautious after mixed equities, China crypto crackdown, Bitcoin collapse. Inflation worries look to remain major market, economic driver over medium- to long-term. Stocks on Wall Street closed mixed for the day on Friday, after a volatile session fueled in part by cryptocurrency declines. The major US benchmarks—the S&P 500, Dow Jones, NASDAQ and Russell 2000—also finished mixed for the week, with the broad benchmark down 0.4%, the 30-component Dow down 0.5% over the same period, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ ended a four-week streak of losses, gaining 0.3%. The trajectory of the Reflation Trade remains unclear into the new trading week.