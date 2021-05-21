newsbreak-logo
Year-round, curriculum-wide Black history coming to Delaware schools

WHYY
WHYY
 1 day ago
Black history is breaking out of the one-month-a-year box under legislation given final approval by state lawmakers this week. The Delaware Senate voted 16-5 in favor of legislation that will incorporate Black history in Delaware schools throughout the school year across multiple subjects. It passed the House earlier this month 33-7.

ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/
