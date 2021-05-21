newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Tribune shareholders approve hedge fund Alden's bid

By TALI ARBEL AP Technology Writer
Culpeper Star Exponent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the country’s largest newspaper chains, approved a $630 million takeover bid by hedge fund Alden Global Capital on Friday, the company said in a brief statement. Alden, which already owned nearly one-third of Tribune, stands to take full control of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other Tribune papers.

starexponent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tribune Publishing#Hedge Fund#Newspapers#Equity Investment#Public Equity#Public Investment#Private Equity Firms#Alden Global Capital#The Chicago Tribune#Digital First Media#The Boston Herald#Denver Post#San Jose Mercury News#The L A Times#Ucla School Of Law#Alden And Tribune#The Los Angeles Times#The New York Daily News#Chatham Asset Management#Mcclatchy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

The fate of newspapers is sealed by an unchecked box

Newspapers are meant to report the news, not make it. But count on Tribune Publishing Co. to keep things interesting until the the bitter end. The owner of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other local U.S. papers will officially pass into the control of hedge fund Alden Global Capital later this week after a last-ditch effort to find a white-knight bidder failed and the company’s second-largest shareholder declined to intervene. Biotechnology billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong owns just shy of 24% of Tribune and was capable of sinking the takeover effort from Alden, which has developed a reputation for ruthless cost cuts in other newsrooms it’s acquired including the Denver Post. But while a spokeswoman said he abstained from voting on the deal, Soon-Shiong reportedly failed to check the box for abstention and, as such, his ballot was counted as a “yes,” according to the proxy rules. The same spokeswoman said Soon-Shiong viewed his Tribune investment as a passive one.
Businesscapradio.org

Hedge Fund Alden Global Sees Victory With Tribune Media Sale

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The Tribune newspapers were sold to a hedge fund intent on doubling profit margins. But Alden Global Capital's victory is an indictment of Chicago's philanthropic leadership. Why did no one step up?. Transcript. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. After a roller coaster ride of...
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Battle For Tribune Publishing Ends In A Whimper For Hedge Fund Alden Global

Tribune Publishing shareholders today approved its $630 million sale to Alden Global Capital, a New York-based hedge fund with a controversial track record for slashing newsroom budgets that worries journalists. According to Tribune, holders of approximately 81.28% of the shares held by non-Alden stockholders approved the merger agreement, over the...
Orlando, FLknightnews.com

Local journalists defend newsrooms against hedge fund Alden Global’s bid

Orlando Sentinel journalists and members of the community gathered at Lake Eola Park Saturday to demand that Tribune Publishing shareholders vote no on selling to Alden Global Capital. Tribune owns important news outlets in Orlando and around the country including the Orlando Sentinel and the Sun Sentinel. Private investment firm...
BusinessNew York Post

Opposition to Alden takeover of Tribune heats up ahead of vote

Opposition to hedge fund takeover of Tribune Publishing is bubbling up ahead of next week’s deal vote, including three legal fights, plans for multi-city rallies and written pleas for new buyers. “Please buy this newspaper,” ran a May 5 headline in the New York Daily News. “The stakes are clear,”...
Marketspbs.org

Daily News Lesson: Hedge fund known for slashing newsrooms buys Chicago, Baltimore, Boston papers

Directions: Read the summary, watch the video and answer the discussion questions below. To read the transcript of the video above, click here. Terms to know: hedge fund: “an investment company that invests its clients’ money in alternative investments to either beat the market or provide a hedge against unforeseen market changes,” according to website The Motley Fool (article here)
Los Angeles, CAphillytrib.com

Kevin Merida is named executive editor of Los Angeles Times

The Los Angeles Times has named ESPN executive Kevin Merida, an acclaimed journalist who spent more than two decades at The Washington Post, as its next executive editor. Merida, 64, is a veteran reporter and editor; he worked at the Milwaukee Journal and Dallas Morning News before rising through the ranks at the Post as a political reporter, feature writer and national editor before serving, from 2013 to 2015, as managing editor for news and features, the second-ranking newsroom position.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

‘I see nothing but opportunity.’ Meet L.A. Times’ new top editor Kevin Merida

Kevin Merida will become executive editor of the Los Angeles Times in June. For the last five years, Merida has been a senior vice president at ESPN and editor in chief of the Undefeated, the sports giant’s digital platform that delves into the intersection of race, culture and sports. Previously, he was managing editor of the Washington Post, in charge of the news and features coverage for nearly three years. He spent 22 years at the Post after starting his career as a reporter at the Milwaukee Journal and later at the Dallas Morning News where he was White House correspondent during the George H.W. Bush administration.