Tribune shareholders approve hedge fund Alden's bid

Newspapers are meant to report the news, not make it. But count on Tribune Publishing Co. to keep things interesting until the the bitter end. The owner of the Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and other local U.S. papers will officially pass into the control of hedge fund Alden Global Capital later this week after a last-ditch effort to find a white-knight bidder failed and the company’s second-largest shareholder declined to intervene. Biotechnology billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong owns just shy of 24% of Tribune and was capable of sinking the takeover effort from Alden, which has developed a reputation for ruthless cost cuts in other newsrooms it’s acquired including the Denver Post. But while a spokeswoman said he abstained from voting on the deal, Soon-Shiong reportedly failed to check the box for abstention and, as such, his ballot was counted as a “yes,” according to the proxy rules. The same spokeswoman said Soon-Shiong viewed his Tribune investment as a passive one.