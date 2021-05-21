Days of '47 Rodeo rides again this summer, with tickets now on sale

Tickets for the 2021 Days of '47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo will go on sale Friday, May 21 with no capacity restrictions, as the state opens up to more events and activities this summer.

“We are excited to once again celebrate Utah’s great pioneer heritage and rodeo in Utah with our fans this July,” said Dan Shaw, Days of ’47 Cowboy Games and Rodeo President & CEO. “We are confident in having a successful and safe event this summer and look forward to welcoming everyone back to the Days of ’47 Arena in the heart of Salt Lake City.”

Ticket price levels are $14, $19 or $29 and will be available online through AXS tickets or by phone at 800-888-8499.

Group sales of 10 tickets or more will receive a $5 off excluding the $14 priced tickets.

The Days of ’47 Rodeo is one of Utah’s longest-standing traditions, celebrating Utah’s heritage since 1847, and is presented by Zions Bank.

This year's event, we “Ride Again” is set to open July 20 at 7:30 p.m. at the Days of ’47 Arena at the Utah State Fairpark. Action will continue daily through July 24, when medalists in each rodeo discipline will be crowned.

The Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo will once again be a stop on the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) Triple Crown of Rodeo (TCR).

The TCR is an annual bonus that pays $1 million to any one athlete or collection of athletes who wins the Event Championship of the same discipline in any three consecutive WCRA Major Rodeos.

Tie-down roper Riley Webb will be the only athlete eligible to cash in on this bonus at the Days of ’47 Cowboy Games & Rodeo after having won the Stampede at the E in Guthrie, Oklahoma and the Rodeo Corpus Christi in Texas. Webb, just 17 years old, would make history as the first victor of the WCRA Triple Crown Rodeo $1 Million bonus and would become the youngest millionaire in the history of the sport of rodeo.

Gates open at 4:00 pm daily, and fans are encouraged to come early to enjoy the historical exhibits, commercial exhibitors, food, and pre-show activities, including the Young Guns Rodeo.