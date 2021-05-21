newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

How To: Embroider Your Jeans

By Paige Brandon
cowgirlmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to spice up your jeans? The answer is simple: just some needle and thread! You can embroider your jeans with any pattern for the perfect flare!. Be right back! Going to get a pair of jeans to do this now!. Do you like customizing your jeans? Check this out!

cowgirlmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Be Right Back#Flare Jeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
TanyaFosterBlog

How to Incorporate White into Your Wardrobe

Happy Thursday! Can you believe it is almost May? Where has the time gone?! Well, as we approach summer, I think it is key to know how to incorporate white into your wardrobe. Not that I am a gal that follows the no white after Labor Day rule, but Memorial Day is fast approaching, which means all the white fashion. I love adding touches of white into my wardrobe in the spring. It gives you a fresh look. Plus, white goes with pretty much everything!
Apparelpurewow.com

How to Wash Jeans Without Ruining Them

There are many myths and mysteries when it comes to washing jeans. How often should you do it? Will they shrink in the machine after one wash? Can I just freeze them and be good to go? The truth of the matter is: Yes, denim is a tough fabric, and it can do without frequent trips to the laundry machine. However, it’s also quite delicate, and it’s important that when you decide to give your favorite pair of mom or dad jeans a proper cleanse, you do it the right way. Learn how to wash jeans without ruining them with two easy methods below.
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

Skinny Jeans Are Still Happening—These Affordable Pairs Are Classic and Chic

While polarizing in nature for some, skinny jeans are basically a classic denim choice these days. Sure, there are trending styles like loose-fitting cuts that feel particularly fresh for the season, but as we covered here, skinny jeans are still happening. So if you’re a skinny-jean lover or are interested in adding or reintroducing the silhouette into your wardrobe, we’re here to bring you a range of shopping inspiration.
ApparelTelegraph

Why a blazer and jeans should be your new easy go-to outfit

What a relief to be back in my uniform of jeans and a blazer again. These are the clothes that I love and (usually) wear on repeat. My name is Alyson and I’m a jacket junkie… Over the past year I’ve really missed slipping into my tailored garments; there’s a special section of my wardrobe that has remained unusually quiet. But now both myself and my closet have been unlocked.
ApparelPosted by
TanyaFosterBlog

How to Style Wide Leg Jeans

I get a lot of questions revolving around the skinny jean vs. the wide leg jean. I know there’s talk around what Gen Z said about the skinny jean being out and the wide leg jean being in. While I have to disagree about the skinny jean part, I do love the wide leg jean style. This is why today I want to dive into how to style wide leg jeans. It’s key to style them the correct way so that you look cute and stylish versus frumpy. I’ll give you a few key tips so you can style them with confidence!
Apparelvivaglammagazine.com

How to Wear Knitted Dresses in Springtime

Knitted clothes are often worn during colder months, but you can also wear them in springtime. In fact, knitted dresses are one of the trendiest clothing items you can put on this spring. Aside from being cozy, they also come in various styles, so you can surely find a design that suits your taste. Best of all, you can style them in various ways. To give you a better view, here are some ways to wear knitted dresses in springtime.
ApparelPosted by
Amomama

What to Wear to Funerals – Appropriate Outfit Options

Alongside the overwhelming emotions at a funeral, deciding what to wear can be tricky and frustrating. Luckily, below are practical fashion tips to help guide your choice. Preparing to attend a funeral, whether it’s that of a loved one, a co-worker, a friend, or an older family member, is not something anyone ever wants to think about, given the emotional rollercoaster it comes with.
ApparelPosted by
StyleCaster

10 Foolproof Pairs of Jeans To Buy If You Have a Long Torso & Short Legs

Regardless of your body shape, size, and height, finding the perfect jeans to fit your body is never an easy task — and no one is exempt from this universally frustrating struggle (yes, even those long-legged supermodels have trouble). Finding jeans for a long torso and short legs, however, is a uniquely unsettling experience, because it seems that the majority of denim designers failed to remember this fairly common body type is, in fact, in existence.
ApparelPosted by
InsideHook

The 11 Best White Pants to Wear This Summer

There’s no underestimating the versatility of a white pant for summer. Whether you’re heading to a bonfire, dining al fresco or attending a June wedding, the white pant in its various iterations is equipped to handle whatever occasion you have planned, all while managing to capture the easy, carefree essence inherent to summer. It’s a pant that can look chill, beachy and nonchalant but just as easily communicate elegance, its blank, stark canvas proving malleable to one’s sartorial whims.
Apparelthethreetomatoes.com

A Closet Full of Clothes and Nothing to Wear?

I hear it from clients all the time. “I have nothing to wear.” And that statement is specifically pronounced now as we’re coming out of the pandemic. But first, remember that you’re not alone. You’re not the first person to feel like you have nothing to wear when you’re standing in front of a closet full of clothes. The thing is, you might have something to wear, but it may not be the right thing. What’s filling your closet might not fit right now – and by that, I mean a few things. Your wardrobe may not physically fit your size (if you gained or lost some pandemic pounds). Your wardrobe may not fit your lifestyle (which might have evolved over the past year). Your wardrobe may not fit your current preferences or aspirations (which might have evolved as well). Check out a few of the most common reasons why you may feel like you have nothing to wear – along with suggestions on what you can do to get rid of that feeling, once and for all.
Apparelnewfolks.com

The best maternity jeans under $30 that don’t look like mom jeans

Expecting moms everywhere know how important a good, quality pair of maternity jeans can be. And when it comes to building a baby-brewing wardrobe, they are absolutely essential. In recent years, there appears to have been a general overhaul of all maternity wear for expecting mamas — thus giving them more sophisticated and stylish options for putting together outfits at any point in their pregnancy.
ApparelObserver

All of the Most Stylish and Flattering Denim Shorts to Shop for Summer

While summer style trends come and go, denim shorts remain a classic warm weather staple of peak Americana fashion. Shopping for a flattering pair of jeans shorts can be daunting, to say the least, but it’s not impossible, especially when you have a little guidance to help sift through the good, the bad and the very, very ugly.
Apparelthekit.ca

The Best Casual Pants for Spring

Much has been written about sweatpants (too much, I’d argue) and denim too has had its time in the spotlight this past year (well, except you, skinny jeans). But what about all those other kinds of trousers, that aren’t denim but also definitely a cut above loungewear? I’m here for zippers, pockets and waistbands—but not at the sake of comfort. Here, the best casual pants for an in-between spring.
Beauty & FashionRecycled Crafts

Hand Embroidered Tea Towels – Free Pattern

Remember all of those pretty hand embroidered tea towels your grandmother had around her house? You can make your very own with this tutorial from Clover USA. Designed by Carol Mesimer, you will find a bluebird and a row of flowers. You will need to know some basic stitches including...
Posted by
Rachel On Trend

The Best Sandals For The Upcoming Summer Season

Well, it’s officially May which means that we are well into spring, and summer’s going to be here before we know it! I just love the summer season, you don’t need to wear jackets or tons and tons of layers - outfits are just so simple and carefree. You can just throw on a sundress and grab your bag and go!
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

The best maternity jeans: This everyday staple will become the hardest working piece in your pregnancy wardrobe

There comes a point in every pregnancy where the dream of floating around in dresses for nine months and just wearing your 'normal' clothes evaporates into thin air. The simple act of getting dressed in the morning becomes a full-on wrestling match with your wardrobe and wrapping a hair band around the button of your jeans and pulling a long t-shirt down over your hips just ain’t working. How do all those pregnant celebs manage to look so damn stylish?
Beauty & Fashionpurewow.com

Why Is Mom and Dad Fashion So in Right Now? We Talked to Therapists and Trend Forecasters to Find Out

Over the past few years, moms and dads have emerged as some of our most beloved, if surprising, sources for fashion inspiration. Mom jeans, dad sandals, dad sneakers and pleated trousers have all experienced somewhat unexpected rises in popularity. But what is it about stereotypical parent fashion that we suddenly find so enviable? It was just a few years ago that we were all still laughing along with that viral SNL mom jeans sketch, but cut to 2021 and Gen Z has declared the end of the skinny jean in favor of looser, dowdier cuts. And sales of podiatrist-approved, clunky sneakers haven’t slowed down, even as the huge Balenciaga silhouettes from 2017 transition toward slightly less aggressive kicks, like the New Balance 990s. So what gives?
Apparelmalemodelscene.net

How To Still Look Luxurious While Wearing Casual Clothes

The past year has been increasingly dominated by casual wear, proving that even when at home, you can still dress your best. However, looking luxurious while wearing casual clothes isn’t always easy. You can’t just throw on a baggy t-shirt and hope for the best. Understanding what items to purchase (and what to avoid!) is a very important part of the process.
Apparelfooyoh.com

5 ways to style your leather shoes for parties

If there is one category of shoe that can own the room, it's leather shoes. Doesn't matter if they are knee-high boots, ankle or high heel boots, every one of them boosts you up with confidence and pizzaz. One of the oldest and finest footwear, leather shoes are a statement. Apart from the workplace, the best reason to pull up your leather shoes out of the closet is when it's time to party.
Beauty & FashionFashion Allure Shop

Men’s Guide To Dressing For Your Body Type

Celebrities usually wear dashing outfits and are oftentimes ready to kill a red carpet entrance. But when you try to imitate their style and look in the mirror, you may not look exactly like them. We’re not all built the same. And chances are you won’t have the same body...