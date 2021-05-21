How To: Embroider Your Jeans

I hear it from clients all the time. “I have nothing to wear.” And that statement is specifically pronounced now as we’re coming out of the pandemic. But first, remember that you’re not alone. You’re not the first person to feel like you have nothing to wear when you’re standing in front of a closet full of clothes. The thing is, you might have something to wear, but it may not be the right thing. What’s filling your closet might not fit right now – and by that, I mean a few things. Your wardrobe may not physically fit your size (if you gained or lost some pandemic pounds). Your wardrobe may not fit your lifestyle (which might have evolved over the past year). Your wardrobe may not fit your current preferences or aspirations (which might have evolved as well). Check out a few of the most common reasons why you may feel like you have nothing to wear – along with suggestions on what you can do to get rid of that feeling, once and for all.