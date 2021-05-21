'7 Little Johnstons' Stars Trent and Amber Address Misconceptions About Their Family Ahead of New Episodes (Exclusive)
For 7 Little Johnstons stars Amber and Trent Johnston, it isn't staying grounded that's a challenge as their TLC show prepares to return for more episodes on Tuesday, May 25 — it's being so vulnerable with millions of people. Amber and Trent opened up to PopCulture ahead of 7 Little Johnstons' return, clearing up some of the misconceptions people have about their family of seven after watching their reality show for so many years.popculture.com