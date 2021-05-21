Gold prices fall for the session, post a third-weekly gain

newsbreak-logo
Gold futures settled with a loss on Friday, but tallied a gain for the third week in a row. Prices for the metal declined for the session on "weekend profit taking" as well as disappointment over gold's "inability to break past" the key $1,900 mark, said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. However, a rise in gold exchange-traded fund demand is a "positive sign for the gold price for the week ahead." June gold declined by $5.20, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,876.70 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract finished 2.1% higher for the week, according to FactSet data.

