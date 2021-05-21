newsbreak-logo
George Floyd Foundation awards $25,000 for scholarships

KAAL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - The George Floyd Foundation has presented a $25,000 check to a historically Black college in North Carolina that will be used for scholarships for students. Fayetteville State University Chancellor Darrell T. Allison announced the gesture during an on-campus presentation Friday. WRAL reports that Floyd’s sister Bridgett Floyd, who started the foundation last year, said it’s a gift to honor the memory of Floyd, who was born in Fayetteville, and to invest in future generations. Floyd died on May 25, 2020, after Minneapolis police office Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck as the Black man repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin was convicted last month on multiple charges stemming from Floyd's death.

www.kaaltv.com
Fayetteville, NC
Education
State
North Carolina State
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Minneapolis, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Society
Person
George Floyd
#Scholarships#Minneapolis Police#Charity#College#Ap#Wral#The Associated Press#Awards#N C#Students#Copyright#Memory#Man
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
