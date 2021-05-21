newsbreak-logo
Kansas City, Kansas man arrested for 4-decade-old murder in Texas

By AP Wire
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCONROE, Texas — Authorities in southeast Texas say a 75-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man has been arrested on a murder warrant in a nearly four-decade-old case. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Spencer said Thursday that Thomas Elvin Darnell was arrested May 11 in the 3300 block of No. 57th Street in KCK.

