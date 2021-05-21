newsbreak-logo
The Latest: COVID-19 variant identified in Louisiana

By The Associated Press
KHQ Right Now
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. — A medical center in Louisiana said Friday that it has identified the state’s first two cases of a COVID-19 variant which has spread widely since being identified in India. Britain and the World Health Organization consider it a variant of concern because experts think it may...

