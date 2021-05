The film is set to screen on June 18 — at The Battery in New York City — as the festival’s centerpiece gala selection. The cast of “No Sudden Move” is expected to make an appearance at the outdoor event, which is taking place as part of Tribeca’s 12-day celebration to reopen the city and bring back live entertainment. Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser and Kieran Culkin star in the film, but Tribeca’s organizers did not specify who will be in attendance.