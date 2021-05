The Public Theatre’s annual spring auction is being held online at thepublictheatre.org through midnight on Sunday, May 23. Featuring gift certificates and handcrafted items, what better way to shop for useful and unique gifts while simultaneously supporting the theatre. Looking for a private singing lesson with a Broadway singer? A winter weekend at Sugarloaf? A beautiful painting? A unique piece of jewelry from J. Dostie? A gift certificate to a local brewery? A birdbath? A vacuum cleaner? A gift certificate to a favorite restaurant? You will find a wonderful assortment of items in this fun fundraiser for The Public Theatre.