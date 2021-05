Condensed eLearning Courses: How To Develop eLearning That's Fit For Busy Online Learners. Mature learners differ from school kids in several ways, and it’s not just their age. They’re generally more invested in their training, because they paid for it themselves. Even if it’s employer-sponsored, they know why they’re studying, so they’re more emotionally invested. At least in theory. They’re also very busy, so they don’t have much time to dedicate to their training. Design your eLearning course in a way that offers them flexibility. eLearning content should be grouped in concise chunks of condensed eLearning courses that improve retention. Here are a few more suggestions on how to maximize knowledge transfer while minimizing eLearning course duration.