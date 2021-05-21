Potential changes to North America’s bird checklist in 2021

Tracking migratory birds that carry tiny satellite transmitters in featherlight 'backpacks', can teach us a lot about change in the environment. It may also point at possibilities to avoid loss of biodiversity. That is an important message in the PhD-thesis that Ying Chi Chan, a PhD candidate of the University of Groningen, based at the Royal NIOZ (Netherlands Institute for Sea Research), defends on May 28th 2021. "Bar-tailed godwits with transmitters on their backs, directed us to an important area along the coast of the Yellow Sea at Dafeng-Dongtai-Rudong, where many birds roost and feed. Showing the importance of this area for migratory birds led to a halt of intended land-claim in the tidal zone of the Yellow Sea," Chan says.