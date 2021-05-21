Potential changes to North America’s bird checklist in 2021

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWhile the American Ornithological Society addresses the issue of eponyms — bird species named for people — with a new ad-hoc committee, the regular annual work of considering changes to the taxonomy of birds goes on. The North American Classification Committee (NACC) is the body that considers proposals for species splits and lumps, higher-level taxonomic changes based on new research, additions to the main North American checklist of species after recent sightings, and any other changes necessary to keep the checklist up to date.

