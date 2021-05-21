Dogs in Prattville animal cruelty case taken from owner

PRATTVILLE — A Prattville father indicted on manslaughter charges in connection with the death of his newborn son has again had his bond revoked. In July, Christopher Lamar Chase Hundley, 32, allegedly punched his pregnant wife in the stomach, court records show. The blows came during an episode of domestic violence, Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said then. The boy was delivered, then taken to a Birmingham hospital where he was placed on life support and subsequently died from the injuries.