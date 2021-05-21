newsbreak-logo
Dogs in Prattville animal cruelty case taken from owner

Montgomery Advertiser
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePRATTVILLE — Eleven dogs at the center of a Prattville animal cruelty and dog fighting case have been confiscated from their owner. Autauga County District Judge Joy Booth rendered the decision this week after hearings for Titus Cortez Daniels, 36, of Prattville. Daniels, arrested in April, faces 12 counts of animal cruelty and one count of dog fighting, court records show. A dozen dogs, most appearing to be American pit bull terriers, were found chained in a wooded area off Indian Hills Road.

www.montgomeryadvertiser.com
