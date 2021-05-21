2 things Rutgers fans should know about 4-star OL commit Jacob Allen: How soon could he contribute and why?

Lawrence pushed across a run in the top of the seventh inning to break a tie and defeat Ewing 5-4 on Saturday in Ewing. Ewing scored a run in the bottom of the first to take a lead, and the Blue Devils responded with two runs in the bottom of the third to go up 3-2 after Lawrence got on the board with two in the top half of the inning. Lawrence pulled back in front with two in the fifth, 4-3, before Ewing tied it with a run in the sixth.