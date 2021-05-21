2 things Rutgers fans should know about 4-star OL commit Jacob Allen: How soon could he contribute and why?
Rutgers’ 2022 class is ranked No. 7 in the country and third in the Big Ten. In Hun (Princeton, N.J.) four-star offensive tackle Jacob Allen, who committed Thursday prior to the spring game, Rutgers scored its biggest in-state pledge since 2017. Yet, it takes time for recruits to materialize. But how long will it take Allen, who has been developed by Hun coach Todd Smith, one of the top developers of high school o-line talent in New Jersey.www.nj.com