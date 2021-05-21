newsbreak-logo
Unemployment rates in April decline in Marin, Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Mendocino, Lake counties

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnemployment rates in April dropped across the North Bay’s six-county region, all besting California’s unemployment rate of 8.3%, which was unchanged from March, according to state figures released Friday. In the North Bay, Marin County had the lowest unemployment rate in April at 4.6%, followed by Sonoma County at 5.7%....

