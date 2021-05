Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s WrestleMania Backlash preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas as always, and Sunday sees WWE return to PPV with a show that is … well, as of this moment surprisingly light. We only have six matches for the follow-up to WrestleMania, and you have to imagine that more are on the way. But six is what I have to work with for the purposes of this preview. We don’t have a US Title match, a Raw Tag Team Title Match, and much more — but hey, we have a Lumberjack match so at least there’s that? Yeah, anyway let’s down to it, shall we?