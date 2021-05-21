How to fix a frozen MacBook Pro Touch Bar without rebooting

We keep on bringing you some of the best deals available on the market. If you’re looking to get the most powerful Intel Powered MacBook Pro, you have to head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the 16-inch model selling for $2,499 after getting a $300 discount. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i9 processor, 1TB of storage space, and 16GB RAM. It is available on Space Gray and Silver, and it features AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics, Touch Bar and Touch ID. If you want to pay less for your 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can also get the Intel Core i7 variant which comes with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM. It is currently getting a $200 discount on both color options, meaning you can grab yours for $2,199.