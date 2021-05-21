newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

How to fix a frozen MacBook Pro Touch Bar without rebooting

By Killian Bell
Cult of Mac
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatever your opinion may be on the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, there’s no denying it comes in handy from time to time. Except when it freezes — which can be a common occurrence — and then it’s no use at all. You might reboot your MacBook Pro to get its...

www.cultofmac.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Pro#Mac Pro#Your Touch#The Touch Bar#Macbook Pro Touch Bar#Frozen#Time#Open Terminal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

iPhone 13 leak suggests a big camera bump – here's why it could be a good thing

We’ve heard enough iPhone 13 rumors to date to suggest the new iPhone will look a lot like its predecessor, but there could be some noticeable changes upon closer inspection come September, according to a new leak. Specifically, the camera block could protrude from the back of iPhone 13 series far further than that on last year’s devices, especially on the still-rumored iPhone 13 Pro.
TechnologyPosted by
9to5Mac

This week’s top stories: iOS 14.5.1 release, colorful MacBook rumors, more

In this week’ The Epic vs Apple case begins, new tidbits about AirTags, iPhone 13 design details, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more. This week marked the beginning of the Epic vs Apple legal trial over App Store policies. While we still have several weeks to go before any decision is made, week one included a variety of fascinating details about the inner-workings of the App Store.
ComputersPosted by
Forbes

Latest MacBook Pro Leaks Are Great Reasons To Not Buy Apple’s Laptop

Apple turned the industry upside down with its switch away from Intel to its own processors for the Mac family, Last year’s MacBook Air and MacBook Pro saw commercial acclaim, but should you consider upgrading to one today? Looking at the latest leaks over faster chips, better hardware, and software issues being addressed, if you are thinking about a new MacBook, maybe you should think again?
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Lock an iPhone or iPad with a Broken Power Button

If your iPhone or iPad has a broken sleep/wake button—a top button or side button depending on the device—you can still lock your screen (or even restart) by using an accessibility feature called AssistiveTouch. Here’s how. AssistiveTouch makes it possible for you to simulate physical movements, gestures, and button presses...
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

You can now find your misplaced Samsung products with your Windows PC

The Samsung SmartThings app is getting increasingly more powerful. It has allowed you to control your smart home from your phone for forever, but it has only recently gained the capability to find your misplaced Samsung products, too. Now the manufacturer is making it even easier to spot your lost Samsung phone. SmartThings has just launched in the Microsoft Store, allowing you to find and control your smart home devices right from your Windows machine.
ComputersDigital Trends

MSI’s Creator Z16 is finally the MacBook Pro competitor we’ve been waiting for

MSI has announced a new laptop in its Creator line, the Z16 — and it is unabashedly a MacBook Pro alternative. It’s a 16-inch creator-focused laptop with a silver chassis, black keys, and aluminum unibody chassis. It even matches the screen size (16-inch), resolution (2500 x 1600), and aspect ratio (16:10) with the MacBook Pro 16-inch.
ComputersCult of Mac

Save hundreds on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro refurbs today only

Want to save hundreds of dollars on a powerful MacBook Air or MacBook Pro? Check out Woot’s latest sale on 2019 and 2020 refurbs. It’s available today only and stock is selling fast, so don’t miss out!. This post contains affiliate links. Cult of Mac may earn a commission when...
Computerspocketnow.com

Save $300 off the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Chromebooks and more also on sale

We keep on bringing you some of the best deals available on the market. If you’re looking to get the most powerful Intel Powered MacBook Pro, you have to head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the 16-inch model selling for $2,499 after getting a $300 discount. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i9 processor, 1TB of storage space, and 16GB RAM. It is available on Space Gray and Silver, and it features AMD Radeon Pro 5500M graphics, Touch Bar and Touch ID. If you want to pay less for your 16-inch MacBook Pro, you can also get the Intel Core i7 variant which comes with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM. It is currently getting a $200 discount on both color options, meaning you can grab yours for $2,199.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

8 reasons to update your iPhone to iOS 14.5 right now

It’s not often that a mid-year iOS update causes a commotion, but iOS 14.5 is such a major update for the iPhone that it almost feels like a full new version of the mobile operating system. As always, you should update an iPhone as soon as you can to apply all of the latest bug fixes and improvements, but the new features should be more than enough to compel you to upgrade. Below, we’ve rounded up all of the biggest changes in iOS 14.5.
Computersapplemagazine.com

Here’s what the new MacBook Pro could look like

Apple is widely expected to overhaul the design of the MacBook Pro range later this year, and according to reliable insider Jon Prosser, the company could be just weeks away from announcing the new models. When Apple released its first M1 Macs last year, it did not overhaul the design...
Computerspocketnow.com

Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are up to $150 off

You can currently get your hands on one of Apple’s latest Macs. The M1-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are currently getting a huge discount at Amazon.com, where you can get the 256GB MacBook Pro for $1,149 on both its Silver and Space Gray color options after a $150 discount. You can get the same $150 savings if you choose to go for the 512GB storage option, as it now sells for $1,349 on both color options.
Computersmakeuseof.com

MSI Launches New Creator Laptops Targeted at the MacBook Pro

MSI is a company known for creating high-end gaming devices. However, the company's latest line of creator-focused laptops is aimed squarely at competing with Apple's beloved MacBook Pro devices. They come with absurd specs that'll easily handle all of the video editing, graphic design, animation, and anything else you could throw at it.
Computersidownloadblog.com

MacBook Pro schematic leak has been an unexpected help to Apple-authorized repairers

Independent Apple-authorized repair shops are taking advantage of the stolen MacBook Pro schematics to recover lost data for customers, according to a new report. A ransomware group recently stole MacBook schematics. The stolen PDFs contain wiring diagrams. This is helping repairers recover lost data for customers. Apple doesn’t provide these...
Softwarelaptopmag.com

How to turn the Touch Bar on and off on Mac

First introduced in 2016, Apple’s Touch Bar has always been a controversial inclusion. Some love it, but the vast majority of users are either apathetic, or would rather see the return of physical keys. Fit me into the apathetic camp. It’s not my favorite, though I do sometimes find cool uses for it with certain apps.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Maybe it’s time for a HomePod fire sale, Apple

There’s been some buzz recently about how Apple is having problems getting rid of its HomePods, with the now-discontinued Siri speakers still being on sale two months after Apple announced their discontinuation. And yet, the speakers are still $300, which is only slightly lower than their launch price of $350. Apple: it’s time to put them on sale.
Computersslashdot.org

Apple Readies MacBook Pro, MacBook Air Revamps With Faster Chips

Every second article or so is about Apple. Can we please get less of that cr*p?. Disposable hardware that barely lasts a few years, sealed PC chassis, non-removable soldered components, and the removal of most I/O ports?. First, off, the FUCK is so damn forward-thinking about THAT, and secondly, you...
Interior Design12tomatoes.com

How To Fix A Lumpy Or Sagging Couch

Rather than start scouring the internet for cheap couches, you can simply make your old couch feel brand new!. It’s probably a safe bet that your couch has seen a lot more wear and tear since the start of March 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic still holding many of us hostage in our homes, our couches have become a second home.