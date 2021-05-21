newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Young American Jews Have Reached a Tipping Point With Israel

By Marisa Kabas
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a story from last week I can’t get out of my head: A Palestinian family takes a taxi to their daughter’s home in Gaza City, five minutes away, on the last day of Ramadan, because they thought they’d be safer from the ongoing Israeli airstrikes. They’re unpacking the car when suddenly a military drone strikes, killing the taxi driver, the father, the mother, and wounding the son, 28. For many American Jews who were raised to see Palestinians as the enemy, it might come as a shock to recognize the Israeli military as the aggressor in this situation, or to mourn the victims of that strike. But this week, I mourn.

www.lmtonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilhan Omar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Jews#Palestinians#Israeli Government#Palestinian Violence#Israeli Police#Muslim#Birthright#D Minn#Judaism#Ifnotnow#New Israel Fund#Facebook#Refugee Council#Jewish American Identity#Tipping Point#East Jerusalem#Apartheid#Al Aqsa Mosque#Genocide#Gaza City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
Country
Palestine
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Middle East
Related
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds of Palestinians hurt in clash at Jerusalem holy site

Hundreds of Palestinians were injured on Monday after a clash between Israeli police and protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. Reuters and The Associated Press reported that at least 305 people were injured, with dozens sent to nearby hospitals. Reports differed on the cause of the violence, with Israeli police accusing protesters inside the mosque of throwing rocks at officers while Palestinian officials accused police of conducting a raid on the site.
ReligionWashington Post

Study: Young Jews are moving to polar ends — secularism and Orthodoxy

(RNS) — A new survey of U.S. Jews shows they are holding their own, numerically, but the group’s youngest adults are increasingly dividing in polar-opposite directions: secularism and Orthodoxy. The study from Pew Research is a follow-up to its landmark 2013 portrait, and many of the trends outlined have remained...
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

AOC, Tlaib seek to block U.S. arms sale to Israel amid fighting with Hamas

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Marc Porcan have introduced a resolution to block the sale of $735 million of precision-guided weapons to Israel amid continued fighting against the Islamist group Hamas. And Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Thursday introduced a similar resolution in the Senate. “For decades,...
ReligionWashington Post

Five takeaways from Pew's massive study of American Jews

(RNS) — Who doesn’t love a good demographic study?. Okay, actually most people could probably take them or leave them. But for members of the Jewish community and those who study them — groups that are obsessed with such studies — Pew Research Center’s just-released study, “Jewish Americans in 2020,” will be see thousands of hours spent analyzing it and debating what it means.
ProtestsCleveland Jewish News

Anti-Israel protesters in Vienna chant about a massacre of Jews

(JTA) — Some 2,500 protesters in Austria against Israel’s actions in Gaza chanted about a massacre of Jews during a rally Thursday, Der Standard reported. Meanwhile, in England, an antisemitic slogan about Palestine was painted on the door of a synagogue. Eight people in Israel have died and at least...
Middle Eastthejewishlight.org

As Gaza conflict escalates, here’s what American Jews think about Israel

(JTA) — On Tuesday, Israel found itself fighting what may be another war in Gaza. And American Jews are watching. Israel and Hamas, the militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, have already traded hundreds of airstrikes and missiles since Monday. Dozens of Palestinians and two Israelis have lost their lives — a number that is likely to rise.
Middle EastBirmingham Star

Attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque points ceasefire fragile

Jerusalem [Israel], May 22, (ANI): Israeli police stormed into Al Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem and fired tear gas at Palestinians who threw rocks and bombs at the officers after Friday prayers. This came hours after a ceasefire brokered by Egypt was reached in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian extremist...
Middle EastDaily Freeman

Letter: Writer obsessed with hatred of Israel, Jews

It is not the so-called “Israel lobby that is poisoning our democracy,” as Fred Nagel wrote in his May 7 letter to the editor, "Progressives in Congress sell out to Israel lobby." Rather, it is the likes of Nagel and his allies (e.g. Middle East Crisis Response and local BDS...
Religiontikkun.org

Pew Research Report on American Jews

[Editor's note: The Pew Research Center provides unbiased reports on many aspects of American life. l wish it had asked some more probing questions:. What percentage of Jews who do not see themselves as identified with Judaism as a religion, how many of them see their ethical values as having a foundation in Jewish ethical values (e.g. the Torah's command to share food with "the stranger" or to "love the stranger" or to love your neighbor as yourself?
Middle EastThe Christian Science Monitor

In Israel, Arabs and Jews alike recoil from mob violence

Sitting on his parked motor scooter, a young man with a reddish beard, a Palestinian citizen of Israel, shares screen shots of text messages posted by Jewish extremists. Their texts call for others to join them against their Arab neighbors in the unprecedented internecine clashes ripping through the country. One...
Middle Eastaninjusticemag.com

Israel — Making Jews All Over The World Ashamed Since 1948

I went to Tel Aviv to visit some friends. I could not believe that a few kilometres away, people were dying, yet life went on like nothing was happening in the capital. Sure, I had to download an air missile alert app, but as I was told — due to the expensive and highly efficient defence system — nothing was going to mess up my dinners and raves at the beach. I was there in September 2014, right after the intense Gaza War.
ReligionPosted by
In Homeland Security

How Can the Latest Clashes in Israel between Jews and Muslims End?

The past few days have seen a renewal of the violence that had been brewing for a month and finally boiled over with clashes in Jerusalem at the culmination of the Muslim month of Ramadan. Overnight on Wednesday several hundred missiles were launched from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip into Israel. The Israeli army retaliated by launching air strikes at various targets in Gaza.
Middle EastSkagit Valley Herald

As trust between Israeli Jews and Arabs reaches new lows, Netanyahu rises again

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Pro-Palestinian demonstrators in the world’s capitals in mid-May 2021 blamed the Israeli government for recent bloodshed in Israel and Gaza, and called on world leaders to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu into calling a ceasefire. Protesters emphasized the perceived power imbalance between Israel and Palestine. According to this view of the asymmetry between the two sides, Israel is a major economic and military power while Hamas-led Gaza is poor, weak and has suffered many casualties.
Middle Eastthenationalnews.com

The moral burden of being a Palestinian citizen of Israel

My sister is a nurse at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem. She felt unsafe going to work this week even though a few months ago, she and other Arab healthcare workers like her were applauded for their work in Israel during the pandemic. My two brothers, who work in Tel Aviv, are similarly afraid. Last week, the town in which my other sister lives, Jadeidi Al Makr, was sealed off by Israeli police. My nephew, who is three, is having nightmares because he was recently with his father in our hometown of Umm Al Fahm, near Haifa, when police started throwing tear gas at protesters. The targeting of Arabs by Jewish extremists in recent weeks, often as Israeli police stand by, gives my family good reason to be afraid.
Protestscitizensjournal.us

‘Pogroms’ against Jews in Israel recall Kristallnacht

‘Bloodthirsty’ Arab mobs igniting ‘civil war’ across nation. Amid constant Hamas rocket-fire from Gaza, Israeli leaders are describing attacks by Arab mobs in Jewish-Arab cities across Israel as “pogroms” reminiscent of the Kristallnacht attacks across Nazi Germany in 1938. “The sight of the pogrom in Lod and the disturbances across...
PoliticsPosted by
TheWrap

Newsmax Host Under Fire for Calling Israel the ‘Home Country’ of American Jews

Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield came under fire Thursday for calling Isreal the “home country” of American Jews. “If you are Jewish and you are a Democrat and you are living in America today, how do you support an administration that turns its back on your home country?” Stinchfield asked during a Wednesday night broadcast on the conservative network. The clip spread on Twitter, with notable Jewish figures in American media calling him out for reinforcing an anti-Semitic trope of “dual loyalty.”