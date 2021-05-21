Spring Hill man killed in Brooksville accident

BROOKSVILLE — A 34-year-old Spring Hill man died Thursday night after losing control of his vehicle on U.S. Highway 41, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. According to reports, the man was driving a sedan southbound on U.S. 41, south of Oliver Street, at approximately 10:55 p.m. when he lost control for unknown reasons. The area of the wreck is south of Cortez Boulevard The sedan departed the roadway, entered the west shoulder and began to rotate. The sedan then collided with a water main, poles protecting the water main and a power pole before coming to final rest, the report states.