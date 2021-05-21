newsbreak-logo
94-year-old gets Medal of Honor 70 years after Korean War heroism

By CNN
KTVZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Puckett Jr. — a United States Army Ranger who led the defense against six Chinese assaults on a frozen hill in the Korean War — was presented with America’s highest military award, the Medal of Honor, by President Joe Biden on Friday. Biden said that Puckett’s initial reaction to...

Aerospace & DefenseWISH-TV

Air Force Brigadier on MISSION to honor Late Desert Storm Pilot

A Desert Storm Pilot is the focus of a Medal of Honor Campaign and leading the way is Air Force Brigadier General Jim Demarest. Here’s more:. The Medal of Honor is conferred only upon members of the United States Armed Forces who distinguish themselves through conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life above and beyond the call of duty:
MilitaryTimes Daily

Soldiers who perished on secret mission are memorialized

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Nearly 60 years ago, dozens of soldiers assembled for a top secret mission to Vietnam, three years before President Lyndon Johnson officially sent U.S. combat troops to the country. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the...
Militarywrtv.com

Biden awards Medal of Honor to Korean War veteran Ralph Puckett

President Joe Biden honored Army Colonel Ralph Puckett with the Medal of Honor in a ceremony at the White House on Friday, the first time he's awarded the military's highest honor during his presidency. "Korea is sometimes called the forgotten war. But those men who were on Hill 205 will...
Union, SCSFGate

Korean War soldier returns home over 70 years after death

UNION, S.C. (AP) — For more than 70 years, it was unknown by family where Cpl. Ralph Boughman’s remains were located after he was killed in the Korean War fighting for his country in 1950. Boughman, of Union, joined the U.S. Army in August 1948 at Fort Jackson in Columbia,...
MilitaryUnited States Army

Retired Ranger to receive Medal of Honor for Korean battle

WASHINGTON -- A retired officer who led fellow Rangers and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army soldiers across frozen terrain under enemy fire to seize and defend Hill 205 in the vicinity of Unsan, Korea, will receive the Medal of Honor. The White House announced Wednesday that retired Col....
Militaryaerotechnews.com

World War II veterans to receive Purple Hearts decades after war

A pair of World War II veterans have recently been approved by the acting Army secretary to receive Purple Hearts over 76 years after being wounded during the Battle of Normandy. Because of racial inequalities, both Johnnie Jones, a 101-year-old former warrant officer, and Ozzie Fletcher, a 99-year-old former private,...
Short in Height, Not in Courage: The Fascinating Story of this Connecticut-born Soldier Who Fought in Vietnam War

Private Richard Flaherty during military training(Source: David Yuzuk) Standing tall in four feet and nine inches, Captain Richard Flaherty, might be too small for the conventional height for the United States Army. Still, his skills, tenacity, and leadership can tear down an entire enemy's stronghold. Flaherty was the U.S. force's mighty mouse but eventually dubbed as the "Giant Killer."
Militarydefensemedianetwork.com

Battlefield Medicine in the Korean War

Though the Korean War came to be regarded as a failure by many because of its unsettled conclusion, in one area it was an unreserved success: the care and treatment of wounded soldiers. In World War II, the fatality rate for seriously wounded soldiers was 4.5 percent. In the Korean War, that number was cut almost in half, to 2.5 percent. That success is attributed to the combination of the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital, or MASH unit, and the aeromedical evacuation system – the casualty evacuation (casevac) and medical evacuation (medevac) helicopter. Both had been developed and used to a limited extent prior to 1950, but it was in the Korean War that both – particularly the helicopter – came into their own, and as Army Maj. William G. Howard wrote, “fundamentally changed the Army’s medical-evacuation doctrine.” Helicopter medevacs transported more than 20,000 casualties during the war. One pilot, 1st Lt. Joseph L. Bowler, set a record of 824 medical evacuations over a 10-month period. Another example tellingly highlights the impact of the helicopter. The Eighth Army surgeon estimated that of the 750 critically wounded soldiers evacuated on Feb. 20, 1951, half would have died if only ground transportation had been used.
Militaryhistorynet.com

The First Chinese-American Officer in Marine Corps History Saved 8,000 Lives at the ‘Frozen Chosin’

In December 1950, First Lieutenant Kurt Chew-Een Lee led 500 Marines on a daring rescue mission as tens of thousands of Chinese troops streamed in from North Korea threatening to cut off an American unit during the vicious Battle of Chosin Reservoir. Traversing five miles across treacherous mountainous terrain, the Marines battled against a blizzard that cut their visibility to almost zero and against temperatures that oftentimes plummeted to 30 degrees below zero.