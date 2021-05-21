April coloring contest winners

The Meigs baseball team — which had already clinched a share of its first Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division championship since 2016 — wrapped up the program’s first outright title since 2011, defeating guest River Valley 12-2 in six innings on Friday. The Raiders (15-9, 7-5 TVC Ohio) — who fell to Meigs (12-8, 10-1) on May 1 by a 4-0 count — were up 1-0 after three hits in the opening inning on Friday. The Marauders pulled even after back-to-back hits to lead off the bottom of the first, and then took a 5-1 lead with five hits and an error in the second inning. MHS was ahead 6-1 after two straight two-out hits in the third, but RVHS got a run back after an error in the top of the fifth. The Maroon and Gold plated four runs after two errors and three straight two-out hits in the fifth inning, and then capped off the 12-2 mercy rule win after back-to-back bases-loaded hit batters in the sixth. Andrew Dodson was the winning pitcher in a complete game for MHS, striking out four. Isiah Harkins took the pitching loss in 4.2 innings for the Silver and Black, striking out a trio. Leading the Marauder offense, Dodson and Alex Pierce had three hits to lead the Marauders, with Pierce scoring four runs and Dodson scoring once. Ethan Stewart and Wyatt Hoover had two hits each, with Stewart scoring once and doubling once. Harkins and Dalton Jones were both 2-for-3 for the Raiders, with Jones scoring both of the team’s runs.