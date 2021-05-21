newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mason County, WV

April coloring contest winners

By Point Pleasant Register
Point Pleasant Register
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePOINT PLEASANT — April showers brought art supplies to three Mason County residents. Through Babies ‘N Beyond’s free coloring contest, Karter Ingels, Jocelyn Nott, and Avery Taylor all received prizes for winning first place in their age division. Ingels is the daughter of Lindsey and Colbe Ingels of Point Pleasant....

www.mydailyregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallipolis Ferry, WV
City
Ripley, WV
City
Point Pleasant, WV
County
Mason County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Supplies#April Showers#Art#Prizes#Sheets#Daughter#Babies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
Related
Lewisburg, WVAndover Townsman

West Virginia Renaissance Festival opening for its third season on June 5

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Renaissance Festival will be honoring veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders during its opening weekend, June 5-6. The festival is providing free admission to those groups as part of the tribute. The Renaissance Festival is opening for its third season on June 5...
Ohio StatePoint Pleasant Register

Marauders win TVC Ohio outright

The Meigs baseball team — which had already clinched a share of its first Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division championship since 2016 — wrapped up the program’s first outright title since 2011, defeating guest River Valley 12-2 in six innings on Friday. The Raiders (15-9, 7-5 TVC Ohio) — who fell to Meigs (12-8, 10-1) on May 1 by a 4-0 count — were up 1-0 after three hits in the opening inning on Friday. The Marauders pulled even after back-to-back hits to lead off the bottom of the first, and then took a 5-1 lead with five hits and an error in the second inning. MHS was ahead 6-1 after two straight two-out hits in the third, but RVHS got a run back after an error in the top of the fifth. The Maroon and Gold plated four runs after two errors and three straight two-out hits in the fifth inning, and then capped off the 12-2 mercy rule win after back-to-back bases-loaded hit batters in the sixth. Andrew Dodson was the winning pitcher in a complete game for MHS, striking out four. Isiah Harkins took the pitching loss in 4.2 innings for the Silver and Black, striking out a trio. Leading the Marauder offense, Dodson and Alex Pierce had three hits to lead the Marauders, with Pierce scoring four runs and Dodson scoring once. Ethan Stewart and Wyatt Hoover had two hits each, with Stewart scoring once and doubling once. Harkins and Dalton Jones were both 2-for-3 for the Raiders, with Jones scoring both of the team’s runs.
Huntington, WVwvgazettemail.com

Local golf: 3 share lead at WV Senior Open

HUNTINGTON — Defending champion Pat Carter, Harold Payne and Craig Heinaman are tied for the lead after the first round of the West Virginia Senior Open played Sunday at Guyan and Country Club. Each shot even-par 71 on the course that tested the players on how they handled the greens.
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Hosting ‘History Walk’

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Fort Randolph Committee recently announced the fort will open on Saturday, May 15 to commemorate the 1778 Siege of Fort Randolph. This year, Deb Cassady, chair of the Fort Randolph Committee, said there will not be a battle reenactment, but a “history walk” instead. On...
Mason County, WVPosted by
Point Pleasant Register

Mason County teens win pageant titles

PARKERSBURG — Three Mason County teens were crowned with pageant titles at the Mid-Ohio Valley Multicultural Festival in Parkersburg last month. Delaney Roberts, an eighth grade student at Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School, was crowned the 2021 Mid-Ohio Valley Multicultural Festival (MOVMCF) Regnant Queen. “This title of Regnant Queen is...
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Locals compete at Wood Invite

The Winfield girls and Cabell Midland boys came away with top honors on Friday night at the 2021 Paul Wood Invitational held at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field on the campus of Point Pleasant High School. The Lady Generals cruised to a 21-point victory over the 11-team girls field...
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Camp Conley CEOS holds meeting

POINT PLEASANT — The Camp Conley Community Education Outreach Service (CEOS) Club met at the courthouse annex for their April meeting wearing masks and social distancing. This was the first meeting in over a year. Instead of refreshments, each member brought their own brown bag to enjoy together before the business meeting.
Mason, WVPoint Pleasant Register

V.F.W. Post 9926 recognizes award winners

MASON — The Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason held it’s annual Loyalty Day dinner recently, where a number of award winners were recognized. Those who were presented awards were the post teacher, EMT, and firefighter of the year, as well as winners of student V.F.W. contests. Ammie Jordan was...
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

PPJ/SHS students win statewide PSA contest

CHARLESTON — Three high school seniors attending Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High School recently won first place in the eighth annual NO School Spirits Public Service Announcement (PSA) contest. Over 150 students attending 14 schools submitted 28 entries to West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s (WVABCA) PSA contest to prevent underage...
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

‘Volunteer Days’ added at Farm Museum

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia State Farm Museum is looking for a few good volunteers, and has set aside a number of days throughout the summer for organized work parties. According to Michelle Hart, farm museum board of directors secretary, volunteers are always needed and it came to the...
Point Pleasant, WVPosted by
Point Pleasant Register

Black Knight Revue to return this weekend

POINT PLEASANT — Nearly 14 months after canceling the 2020 Black Knight Revue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 show will go on this weekend. The Black Knight Revue will begin Friday in the Lillian and Paul Wedge Auditorium at Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High School, said band director Ben Loudin. The show times will be Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m.
Portsmouth, OHPoint Pleasant Register

Blue Angels fall to Portsmouth, 17-7

The Gallia Academy softball team — which fell at Portsmouth 5-3 on April 20 — dropped a 17-7 decision to those same Lady Trojans in Ohio Valley Conference play on Monday in Centenary. The Blue Angels (10-13, 6-6 OVC) trailed 5-0 after surrendering four hits and three walks in the second inning. Portsmouth pulled away with a seven-run fourth inning, featuring five hits and three errors. GAHS ended the shut out with a two-out RBI double by Abby Hammonds in the bottom of the fourth. Then the Blue Angels scored four times on four hits an an error in the following inning, trimming the margin to seven. Portsmouth scored twice in the top of the sixth, but GAHS scored two of its own on a two-out error in the bottom of the sixth. However, PHS capped off the 17-7 win with a three-run seventh. Phillips earned the win in a complete game for the guests, striking out four. Bella Barnette started a took the loss of Gallia Academy, striking out two in four innings. Hailey Ehman pitched 1.1 innings of relief and struck out one for GAHS. Leading the Blue and White at the plate, Jenna Harrison was 4-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Bailee Young went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Phillips and Johnson had four hits apiece to pace Portsmouth.
Mason County, WVPosted by
Point Pleasant Register

National Day of Prayer set for Thursday

POINT PLEASANT — The 70th annual National Day of Prayer is set to take place on Thursday, May 6, at noon at the Mason County Courthouse in Point Pleasant. Many in the community will be stepping up as prayer representatives, including Lura Casto, who will celebrate her 90th birthday in July. Casto is a member of Creston Church in Mt. Alto. Mason County’s National Day of Prayer coordinator Denise Bonecutter, said Casto “is a wonderful lady and has a huge family.” According to Bonecutter, Casto is the mother of five, grandmother of 22, great-grandmother of 50 with two more on the way, and will soon be a great-great grandmother. Bonecutter said she hosts Christmas, Easter and other holidays at her house for the whole family.
Point Pleasant, WVThe Daily Sentinel

A tale of the tape

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — It’s hard to compare similar things that happened roughly a decade apart. Then again, it sure does make for an interesting conversation. As the Point Pleasant wrestling program secured its sixth Class AA-A state championship — and its second-ever 3-peat — last week at the 74th annual WVSSAC Championships at Mountain Health Arena, some of the most common discussions heard in the aftermath were those wondering which 3-year run was better?
Mason County, WVThe Daily Sentinel

From ‘The Inspiration Edition’ — A heart for service

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A local heart transplant recipient took an opportunity to teach students at the Mason County Career Center about organ donation through a unique class project. Brandy Barkey Sweeney underwent a heart transplant in early 2015. As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, Sweeney developed a rare...
Point Pleasant, WVPoint Pleasant Register

Mason County Memories… Moving pictures and ‘talkies’

The original variety show, vaudeville shows were made up of a dozen or more acts by singers, dancers, comedians, strongmen, acrobats, lecturers, minstrels, and more that traveled the country in companies like A.L Fields’ Minstrels and The Bostonians. In 1896, while G.W.M. Hooff was building his new opera house here in Point Pleasant, vaudeville was the height of American entertainment.
Point Pleasant, WVPosted by
Point Pleasant Register

Board of Ed. approves personnel, agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening to approve agenda items. During the meeting, board members Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Ashley Cossin, Jared Billings and Meagan Bonecutter were present. The board approved Andrew Blain and David Bowers as approved drivers for the 2020/21 school...