Mads Mikkelsen on Playing the Action Hero in Riders of Justice

Everyone loves Mads Mikkelsen, and for proof of that fact, just spend a few minutes on social media. Or just revisit the recent acclaim for Another Round, the Danish star’s 2020 drama (about four teachers striving to get themselves out of a middle-aged rut via alcohol) that just won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. It’s the latest in a string of triumphs for the 55-year-old Copenhagen native, who over the past fifteen years has moved freely between daring and unconventional dramas abroad, and franchise tentpoles here in the States. Whether dealing drugs in Nicolas Winding Refn’s Pusher trilogy, dueling with James Bond over cards in Casino Royale, fighting mythic creatures in Clash of the Titans, designing the Death Star in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, battling Marvel’s finest in Doctor Strange, braving the elements in Arctic, or having friends over for dinner on NBC’s Hannibal, Mikkelsen is always the intense—and intensely charismatic—center of attention, bringing a ferocity to roles that veer, on a dime, between violence, humor and pathos.