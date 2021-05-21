Mads Mikkelsen on Playing the Action Hero in Riders of Justice
Mads Mikkelsen on playing -- and undermining the trope of -- the action hero in Riders of Justice. Directed by Anders Thomas Jensen, Riders of Justice follows recently-deployed Markus, who is forced to return home to his care for his teenage daughter after his wife is killed in a tragic train accident. But when a survivor of the wrecked train surfaces claiming foul play, Markus begins to suspect his wife was murdered and embarks on a mission to find those responsible. Mads Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Andrea Heick Gadeberg, Lars Brygmann, Nicolas Bro, Gustav Lindh and Roland Møller star. Riders of Justice is available everywhere on May 21, 2021.www.ign.com