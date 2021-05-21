newsbreak-logo
Movies

Mads Mikkelsen on Playing the Action Hero in Riders of Justice

IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMads Mikkelsen on playing -- and undermining the trope of -- the action hero in Riders of Justice. Directed by Anders Thomas Jensen, Riders of Justice follows recently-deployed Markus, who is forced to return home to his care for his teenage daughter after his wife is killed in a tragic train accident. But when a survivor of the wrecked train surfaces claiming foul play, Markus begins to suspect his wife was murdered and embarks on a mission to find those responsible. Mads Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Andrea Heick Gadeberg, Lars Brygmann, Nicolas Bro, Gustav Lindh and Roland Møller star. Riders of Justice is available everywhere on May 21, 2021.

Mads Mikkelsen
Anders Thomas Jensen
Celebritiesthe-leaky-cauldron.org

Mads Mikkelsen Discusses Becoming Grindelwald

With the departure of Johnny Depp from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, fans may wonder how Mads Mikkelsen, the actor replacing Depp, will handle taking over the iconic role of Grindelwald. Depp was asked to leave the films following court proceedings concerning domestic abuse allegations by actress Amber Heard, and Mikkelsen was announced last year to be taking over the role. Filming on the third film has concluded, and the film is due July 15, 2022.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Mads Mikkelsen Says Copying Depp's Grindelwald Is "Creatively Stupid"

Mads Mikkelsen is taking over the role of Grindelwald from Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3, after the latter was fired from the film series by the WB over legal problems he is embroiled in. The film will now release with Mikkelsen in the role, and will open on July 15th, 2022. This is not the only mega-franchise he is hoping aboard, as he will also be in Indiana Jones 5, which he is excited to be a part of. As far as replacing Depp, he made some interesting comments in an interview with Collider, where he called copying Depp's performance "creatively stupid".
MoviesEsquire

Mads Mikkelsen Is Not Aware the Internet Loves Him. And That's Why the Internet Loves Him.

Everyone loves Mads Mikkelsen, and for proof of that fact, just spend a few minutes on social media. Or just revisit the recent acclaim for Another Round, the Danish star’s 2020 drama (about four teachers striving to get themselves out of a middle-aged rut via alcohol) that just won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. It’s the latest in a string of triumphs for the 55-year-old Copenhagen native, who over the past fifteen years has moved freely between daring and unconventional dramas abroad, and franchise tentpoles here in the States. Whether dealing drugs in Nicolas Winding Refn’s Pusher trilogy, dueling with James Bond over cards in Casino Royale, fighting mythic creatures in Clash of the Titans, designing the Death Star in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, battling Marvel’s finest in Doctor Strange, braving the elements in Arctic, or having friends over for dinner on NBC’s Hannibal, Mikkelsen is always the intense—and intensely charismatic—center of attention, bringing a ferocity to roles that veer, on a dime, between violence, humor and pathos.
Moviesberkeleyside.org

Reviewed: ‘Tell Them We Were Here’ and ‘Riders of Justice’

The recent Wojnarowicz aside, I find most documentaries about the arts about as interesting as the proverbial drying paint. I’ll gladly sit through a 14-hour long art film, but 90 minutes about (insert your least favorite artist or artistic style here)? Forget it!. Sometimes, though, I feel duty-bound to put...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Riders of Justice (2020)

Directed by Anders Thomas Jensen. Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Lars Brygmann, Nicolas Bro, Andrea Heick Gadeberg, Gustav Lindh, Roland Møller, Albert Rudbeck Lindhardt, Morten Suurballe, Jesper Ole Feit Andersen, Jacob Ulrik Lohmann, Rikke Louise Andersson, Gustav Dyekjær Giese, Henrik Noël Olesen, and Anne Birgitte Lind. SYNOPSIS:. Markus, a...
MoviesSan Francisco Examiner

‘Riders of Justice’ is more than a revenge movie

Though likely to be labeled a revenge movie, “Riders of Justice” proves deeper and more entertaining than that as its trauma-plagued characters lash out vengefully and violently as they try to find meaning in a senseless train crash. Writer-director Anders Thomas Jensen (“Adam’s Apple”) combines a caper flick, a Coen-esque...
MoviesVillage Voice

‘Riders of Justice’ is Dadsploitation at Its Fiercest

Dad movies are back, baby – the guns, the beards, the revenge. The dadsploitation genre is all the rage right now [see our review of Guy Ritchie’s latest Wrath of Man], and the Swedish action-thriller Riders of Justice is here to capitalize on the moment. Mads Mikkelsen stars as the scruffy hero in this gloriously violent Taken knockoff, doing his own spin on Liam Neeson, as a husband and father with a particular set of violent skills. Directed by Swedish veteran Anders Thomas Jensen, the film tries for a fresh interpretation of the formula, but it nevertheless goes down a familiar path.
MoviesCollider

Mads Mikkelsen on Replacing Johnny Depp in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’: “You Have to Make It Your Own”

It’s not entirely common for one actor to take over a role for another actor, and it’s certainly more of a challenge when that role is tied to one of the most popular franchises in the world. But that’s the task ahead of Mads Mikkelsen as it relates to Fantastic Beasts 3, as the Another Round actor signed on to take over the main role of Gellert Grindelwald from Johnny Depp who stepped down from the franchise.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Mads Mikkelsen Teases Newt Vs. Grindelwald Fight Scene In Fantastic Beasts 3

It remains to be seen whether the threat of a boycott from Johnny Depp’s loyal army of followers will have a noticeable impact on Fantastic Beasts 3 at the box office, but even when the actor was still on board as Grindelwald the third Wizarding World prequel was viewed as the make or break installment in the franchise, one that could go a long way to determining the fate of the series.
Movies411mania.com

Mads Mikkelsen Looking Forward To Creating His Character For Indiana Jones 5

Mads Mikkelsen is joining the world of Indiana Jones for the forthcoming fifth film, and shared his excitement in joining the franchise in a new interview. The Hannibal and Doctor Strange alum is set to co-star in the upcoming film alongside Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and talked with Collider about his appreciation for the franchise and being able to create his character for the movie. You can check out highlights below:
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Riders Of Justice’: Mads Mikkelsen & A Great Ensemble Lend Emotional Depth To This Revenge Thriller [Review]

Mads Mikkelsen rang out the worst year on record playing a dad in the latest from one of his standby directors, Thomas Vinterberg (“Another Round“), then followed up with another dad role in the latest from Doug Liman (“Chaos Walking“). Now, he’s making up for that production playing his third father in a row, directed by one of his other standby directors, Anders Thomas Jensen, and all’s right with the cosmos. “Riders of Justice” comes to us six years after Jensen’s last movie, “Men & Chicken,” which incidentally also stars Mikkelsen in what’s unimpeachably the most bizarre role of the great Dane’s career; here, he’s playing a character that’s likely familiar to audiences when contextualized with his body of work.
MoviesComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Reportedly Bringing Back Mads Mikkelsen as Kaecilius

It looks like Mads Mikkelsen could be gearing up for a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Even though Kaecilius — the character he played in 2016's Doctor Strange — was essentially atomized, and became one with the Dark Dimension in the Scott Derrickson-helmed feature, one new report suggests the mystical villain is returning in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. During a recent profile piece from IndieWire, it was noted Mikkelsen will be appearing in Sam Raimi's sequel, in addition to filming Indiana Jones 6 and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3.
CinemaBlend

Fantastic Beasts 3's Mads Mikkelsen Has Some Strong Thoughts About People Thinking He'll 'Copy' Johnny Depp's Version Of Gellert Grindelwald

The Fantastic Beasts franchise has had a few bumps in the road, and it seems that the biggest has been replacing Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3 after the actor’s legal battle. Mads Mikkelsen, who has played plenty of villains, has been tasked with replacing Depp and has already compared his take on Grindelwald to Johnny Depp’s. But Mikkelsen has some strong thoughts about people thinking he’ll "copy" Johnny Depp’s version of the character.
Third Coast Review

Review: Danish Revenge Thriller Riders of Justice Balances Action, Relationships and Mads Mikkelsen’s Characteristic Intensity

Although he’s made his living primarily as a writer, Danish filmmaker Anders Thomas Jensen has made a handful of really bizarre and mind-bending films (The Green Butchers, Adam’s Apple, Men & Chicken) that attract the finest actors that Denmark has to offer, including several featured in his latest work, Riders of Justice, which he wrote and directed. The film centers on Danish military officer Markus (the supreme Mads Mikkelsen), who must interrupt his deployment to take care of his teenage daughter, Mathilde (Andrea Heick Gadeberg), after his wife is killed in a freak train accident, an incident that sets off a series of unforeseen events.