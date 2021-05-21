newsbreak-logo
Towns pressed to decide on legal weed despite uncertainty over regulations

By Jenyne Donaldson
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Towns have until Aug. 21 whether to allow dispensaries. The Cannabis Regulatory Commission also has until Aug. 21 to announce regulations. Cities and towns in New Jersey have little time to make some tough decisions about the legal sale of pot. They have until Aug, 21 to determine if they’ll welcome recreational marijuana businesses with open arms, set limits through new ordinances or ban weed sales altogether.

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

