Seeking new sounds? Hear Gruff Rhys' new 360° immersive album experience

“It’s time to turn up the heat/Now we’re back on our feet/Who knows how high we could reach/Together/We’re at the foot of a hill/There’s a future to build/This time we know what to do/It’s good to see you/It’s so good to see you” sings London based Some Velvet Morning’s lead singer Desmond Lambert on “Good to See You” off their new album Rough Seas. Recorded during lockdown in 2020, Rough Seas, with its powerful anthems and positive message is poised to support the pandemic recovery charge. “Good to See You” is a rousing arena rock stomper of a track that could easily serve as a post-COVID anthem as things slowly creep back to normal in both the UK and the US. “Good to See You” is just one moment on an album that gives the struggle that the past year has been its due, but more often celebrates the recovery of our collective societal, communal, mental, and emotional health. That’s some pretty heavy weight for a new album to carry. One might say it’s akin to the weight of the world. Rough Seas is up to the challenge though, and has the power to sustain its listeners through the recovery and beyond.