newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Seeking new sounds? Hear Gruff Rhys' new 360° immersive album experience

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGruff is probably the most creative person I've ever known. He always has brilliant ideas rattling around in his brain. I could go back and tell you stories of his childhood his mom has shared with me that illustrates his brilliance from birth, but I assume you have other things to do than read my ramblings all night, right?

www.bbc.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gruff Rhys
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Sickness#Telephones#Bbc Audio Orchestrator#American#Paul S Boutique#Pro Tools#Grand Sound#Brilliant Ideas#Drums#Mixed Paul#Quadrophonic Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
Musicwlrn.org

Rapper Esoteric On New Album 'Super What?'

The rapper MF DOOM, whose real name was Daniel Dumile and who died last fall at age 49, wore a large metal face mask on stage. It was reminiscent of Marvel Comics' Dr. Doom. His comic book parallels didn't stop there. In true superhero fashion, MF Doom was a prolific collaborator. Just before he died, he teamed up with the rap supergroup Czarface on an album called "Super What?" It's finally out now.
Musicwrir.org

top 30 new albums for May 11

The weekly chart reflects the diversity of programming on WRIR. In an average week, WRIR DJs play approximately 1,200 albums (and EPs and singles). To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.
Video Gamesnerdist.com

Virtual Immersive Experience SHERWOOD & NOTTINGHAM Returning

Renaissance Faires probably aren’t returning for a little while longer. But you don’t have to leave your house to experience all the costumes, stories, and characters you’d meet there. The virtual immersive experience Sherwood & Nottingham is returning for a second season. And you can either watch or join in on the fun.
MusicNo Depression

The Foreign Landers Try for a New Transatlantic Sound

The Foreign Landers is a pretty good name for the married roots duo of David Benedict and Tabitha Agnew. He is from South Carolina; she from Northern Ireland. So, music from foreign lands is to be expected on their new EP Put All Your Troubles Away. The 21st century being...
MusicAceShowbiz

Coldplay Pushed the Limits of Lockdown Rules for New Album

Chris Martin and his bandmates feared they would end up in jail for pushing the boundaries amid Covid-19 pandemic to record their next studio installment. AceShowbiz - Coldplay feared pushing the limits of lockdown laws in order to make the band's new album would see them jailed. The group returned...
Musicra.co

Finnish sound artist Cucina Povera reveals new album, Lumme

Cucina Povera will release her fourth album, Lumme, on Primordial Void May 21st. Finnish artist Maria Rossi has developed a reputation for a minimalist yet expansive approach to experimental songcraft, as heard on albums for NIGHT SCHOOL and Editions Mego and collaborations with the likes of Haron and Els. The eight-track, hour-long Lumme was recorded in Rotterdam, London, Luxembourg and Glasgow. Listen to Lumme cut "EKR."
Rock MusicGreenwichTime

Son Volt Preview New Album With Hopeful 'Reverie'

Two years after releasing Union, roots-rock pioneers Son Volt will return with their tenth album Electro Melodier in July. The album features a new group of personal reflections and socio-political songs from frontman Jay Farrar, who originally set out to make a nostalgic record that paid tribute to the music of his youth.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

This funeral for a Toronto drummer got real weird, real fast

Bonny Brent died recently at the age of 73. Given his life-long love of music and playing the drums, family and friends decided that he needed a proper send-off at his funeral. Working with Covenant Funeral Homes in Toronto, Brent’s body was dressed in a yellow track suit and placed...
MusicLoyola Phoenix

Aly & AJ Triumph with New Album of Summer Jams

The great Aly & AJ album drought has finally ended. Like a phoenix rising out of the ashes, the sister duo is back with a breathtaking magnum opus. When the Disney Channel starlets dropped their studio album “Insomniatic” in 2007, fans had no idea the “potential breakup” the duo was referring to in their hit track would be their career.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Gruff Rhys Shares Video for New Song “Mausoleum of My Former Self”

Gruff Rhys, Welsh frontman of Super Furry Animals, is releasing a new solo album, Seeking New Gods, this Friday via Rough Trade. Now he has shared the album’s third single, “Mausoleum of My Former Self,” via a video for the horn-backed song. Watch it below, followed by Rhys’ upcoming UK tour dates.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Motionless in White Release Synthwave Version of 'Voices'

Just how bored were Motionless in White while the coronavirus pandemic kept them from playing shows?. Bored enough to create a "synthwave edition" of their Graveyard Shift single "Voices," anyway. The new version is a product of the metalcore band's studio tinkering over the last year or so. Indeed, the...
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

FEATURE: Diving “Into The Mystery” With NEEDTOBREATHE

In his latest essay, contributor James Shotwell explores the importance of community and empathy through the latest single from NEEDTOBREATHE. Love is a rebellious act. Anyone can light a fire or throw a punch, but not everyone is comfortable being vulnerable. Love requires vulnerability. More than anything else, love demands that we position ourselves to be hurt over and over again. Some would claim that such decisions are a sign of insanity, but anyone who has ever known true love will tell you that it’s always worth the risk. The warmth of a loving embrace is perhaps the most comforting force on this planet. To be seen and accepted for who you are rather than what you hope others believe you to be is the most empowering experience in life.
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

New Music Friday: Gruff Rhys – Seeking New Gods

Gruff Rhys has released his latest solo album Seeking New Gods on this New Music Friday – have a listen below via Spotify. Gruff Rhys’ seventh solo record began life as a concept focusing on Mount Paektu, but soon broadened out to focus on ‘people and the civilizations, and the spaces people inhabit over periods of time’.
Musicmxdwn.com

Leon Bridges Announces New Album Gold-Diggers Sound and Shares New Song “Motorbike”

Georgia-based singer-songwriter Leon Bridges has shared his new track “Motorbike,” which is the first single that will be featured on his forthcoming album. Gold-Diggers Sound is currently scheduled to be released on July 23 under Columbia Records. “Motorbike” starts off with Bridges’ crisp vocals accompanied with smooth instrumental background. The...
Musicshutter16.com

Some Velvet Morning’s New Album Rough Seas is a Joyous Experience

“It’s time to turn up the heat/Now we’re back on our feet/Who knows how high we could reach/Together/We’re at the foot of a hill/There’s a future to build/This time we know what to do/It’s good to see you/It’s so good to see you” sings London based Some Velvet Morning’s lead singer Desmond Lambert on “Good to See You” off their new album Rough Seas. Recorded during lockdown in 2020, Rough Seas, with its powerful anthems and positive message is poised to support the pandemic recovery charge. “Good to See You” is a rousing arena rock stomper of a track that could easily serve as a post-COVID anthem as things slowly creep back to normal in both the UK and the US. “Good to See You” is just one moment on an album that gives the struggle that the past year has been its due, but more often celebrates the recovery of our collective societal, communal, mental, and emotional health. That’s some pretty heavy weight for a new album to carry. One might say it’s akin to the weight of the world. Rough Seas is up to the challenge though, and has the power to sustain its listeners through the recovery and beyond.
Rock Musiclawrentian.com

Album Review: Days of the New

Most people have never heard of the band Days of the New, but they were quite the sensation for a short time in the late 90s. Their first self-titled album went platinum on its release in 1997, selling some 1.5 million copies and dominating American rock charts with singles “Touch, Peel And Stand,” “Shelf in the Room” and “The Down Town.” The band promoted their album on tour with Metallica, and achieved such praise that to this day, frontman and guitarist Travis Meeks has a standing offer to perform with the Boston Pops Orchestra.
MusicNME

Gruff Rhys – ‘Seeking New Gods’ review: the search for higher ground leads to pop gold

It’s amazing to think to think that, if we ever reach 2023, it will be 30 years since the Super Furry Animals first formed in Cardiff. During that time, eccentric frontman Gruff Rhys has consistently crafted a body of work both brilliant and bonkers, be it with the Super Furries, his electro side outfit Neon Neon or through his impressive solo career, which now finds him on album number seven.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

Experience: I was electrocuted on stage

I arrived back home in Brighton in 1968 after dropping out of university. I was riding the wave of flower power and the summer of love, so decided to form a band, called the Fox. I was the frontman, and we played only original material, a heady mixture of soul and psychedelia.