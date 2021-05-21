Mailbag: 'Presumptive' case explanation

In his recent letter (Mailbag, May 2), Robert B. Harris, Ph.D., continues to attack the Second Amendment. His most critical error is his apparent assumption that the purpose of the Second Amendment is to protect the right to use guns for sporting purposes. This is utterly preposterous. The primary purpose of the Second Amendment is to protect our preexisting individual and collective right to effective defense. This includes defense against criminals, invaders, insurrectionists, looters, and our own government when it goes completely out of control. Protection against tyrannical government is actually the primary purpose the Framers had in mind for the Second Amendment.