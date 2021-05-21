newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mailbag: 'Presumptive' case explanation

Democrat-Herald
 2 days ago

This letter is in response to Robert L. Wilson’s of 5/7/21: (Why does state tell out-and-out lies?):. We live in a time when thousands of people have become internet epidemiologists, selectively reading incomplete on-line articles, and concluding that their knowledge is better than public health and medical professions who have decades of specialized training in biostatistics, immunology, virology, epidemiology, public health, and communicable disease investigation.

democratherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Response Time#False Evidence#Medical Evidence#Covid#Explanation#Diagnosis#Timing#Flu Like Symptoms#Internet Epidemiologists#Symptom Presentation#Employer#Immunology#Out And Out Lies#False Preconceptions#Mr Wilson#Etc Points
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
Douglas County, ORkqennewsradio.com

19 MORE POSITIVE TEST RESULTS, 5 NEW PRESUMPTIVE CASES IN COUNTY

19 more people have received new positive test results for COVID-19 in Douglas County, and there are 5 new presumptive cases, as of Thursday. An update from the Douglas County COVID-19 Response Team said this is the highest single day report of new cases since March 3rd of this year. DCCRT said the concern is that the new cases in the past two weeks are all from residents that are not fully vaccinated. Even more concerning is the fluctuating but high number of residents that are being hospitalized due to complications with the COVID-19 virus.
Albany, ORDemocrat-Herald

Mailbag: Who is entitled to exercise authority?

In his recent letter (Mailbag, May 2), Robert B. Harris, Ph.D., continues to attack the Second Amendment. His most critical error is his apparent assumption that the purpose of the Second Amendment is to protect the right to use guns for sporting purposes. This is utterly preposterous. The primary purpose of the Second Amendment is to protect our preexisting individual and collective right to effective defense. This includes defense against criminals, invaders, insurrectionists, looters, and our own government when it goes completely out of control. Protection against tyrannical government is actually the primary purpose the Framers had in mind for the Second Amendment.
Public HealthWorcester Business Journal

Presumption bill pivots on place of COVID-19 infection

Employees in public-facing jobs or working outside their homes who contract COVID-19 would be presumed to have caught the virus at work and eligible for workers compensation benefits under legislation aired at a public hearing Tuesday and knocked for its likely negative impact on insurance rates. The bill (H 1986)...
Albany, ORDemocrat-Herald

Mailbag: Political virus infects electorate

In the 1950s Joseph McCarthy cowed and terrorized the American people, the artistic community particularly, with his dogged search for a deep communist cancer within the government and media. Ultimately, he was exposed for the fraud he was, sanity prevailed, and life went on. However, many careers and livelihoods were ruined in the process. Reputations were destroyed, marriages wrecked, and lives irreparably damaged. History does repeat itself. Today, there is a more pernicious form of McCarthyism.
Albany, ORDemocrat-Herald

Mailbag: If vaccinated, why wear a mask?

I have a question that no one has been able to answer to date. I received my second shot of the Pfizer vaccine more than a month ago and am considered fully vaccinated and therefore immune to the COVID-19 virus. If the vaccine works and I am now immune to...
Public Healthworkcompcentral.com

Sepulveda: Two New COVID-19 Presumption Laws Enacted

New legislation affecting health care and frontline workers sets forth a different exposure standard for each affected group to establish an occupational disease presumption. In response to the global pandemic, the Washington Legislature recently passed SB 5115 (“Health Emergency Labor Standards,” or “HELSA,” for short) and SB 5190 (“Providing health care workers with presumptive benefits during a public health emergency”), which were signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee on May 11.
Congress & Courtshuskeradio.com

COVID-19 Liability Protections Adopted by NE Lawmakers

Senators approved a proposal May 20 intended to prohibit frivolous coronavirus-related lawsuits. The bill prevents civil action as long as the protected individual or organization was acting in compliance with federal public health guidelines in place at the time of an alleged exposure.LB139, sponsored by Albion Sen. Tom Briese, provides “safe harbor” from potential lawsuits alleging that a protected individual or organization — including health care providers, first responders, schools, restaurants, businesses, churches and senior care facilities — negligently exposed an individual to COVID-19 infection.
Public Healthkotatv.com

Why the COVID-19 vaccines came quickly

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s difficult to go a day without hearing about it, COVID-19. In order to fully understand how we’ve handled the pandemic, we need to turn back the clocks to 2003 when an outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, or SARS 1, occurred. SARS 2 is what we know as COVID-19. So, how was the the first SARS halted before it got out of hand?
Public Healthdailynurse.com

Vaccinated Seniors 94% Less Likely to be Hospitalized for Covid

Both mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) authorized and recommended in the United States protect against COVID-19-related hospitalization among adults 65 years and older, according to a new CDC assessment that finds fully vaccinated adults 65 years and older were 94% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people of the same age who were not vaccinated. People 65 and older who were partially vaccinated were 64% less likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were not vaccinated. People were considered “partially vaccinated” two weeks after their first dose of mRNA vaccine and “fully vaccinated” two weeks after their second dose.
Health Servicesalthealthworks.com

Well Known Doctor Admits an Incovenient Truth About the Business of COVID-19 Most People Have No Clue About

The COVID-19 situation appears to be winding down in the United States, as the mainstream media continues to proclaim the situation as such. But what few people realize is that the coronavirus has been big business for the hospital and medical industrial complex, as evidenced by an interview with a well known doctor that slipped through the cracks of the mainstream consciousness when it was released in spring of last year.
Medical Sciencebiospace.com

Study Indicates Sudden Hearing Loss Not Caused by COVID-19 Vaccines

Some patients reported a sudden hearing loss after receiving COVID-19 vaccines. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine investigated the cases and published their results in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Their preliminary conclusions are that the messenger RNA vaccines (mRNA) by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna did not cause the hearing loss.
Public HealthWPTV

How to ask someone if they've been vaccinated for COVID-19, according to an etiquette expert

Summer activities are around the corner, and people are itching to return to normal. Top health officials say the vaccination rate will play a big role in getting there. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 45% of people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden hopes that 70% of Americans will have received at least one shot by July 4.
Lenawee County, MIwlen.com

County Health Dept. Issues New COVID-19 Public Health Order

Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Health Department has issued a new Public Health Order about required COVID-19 screening and prevention measures at businesses. The order talks about developing and implementing a daily screening program for all staff upon or just prior to reporting to work sites. The screenings include questions about new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, sore throat, runny nose, congestion, or new loss of taste or smell.
Public Healthmycitizensnews.com

State reports COVID cases, deaths among fully vaccinated people

State health officials on May 7 reported 242 people in Connecticut have contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated against the viral disease, including three patients who died. The breakthrough cases represent 0.1% of the more than 1.4 million fully immunized state residents, according to the state Department of Public Health.