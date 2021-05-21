Large NGS Trial Identifies Actionable Alterations in Most Patients With Advanced Cancers
Potentially clinically actionable genomic alterations were identified in a majority of patients with advanced cancers with next-generation sequencing evaluated in a prospective study. Potentially clinically actionable genomic alterations were identified in a majority of patients with advanced cancers with next-generation sequencing (NGS), a subcohort of whom showed clinical benefits with...www.targetedonc.com