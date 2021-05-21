newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Large NGS Trial Identifies Actionable Alterations in Most Patients With Advanced Cancers

By Conor Killmurray
targetedonc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePotentially clinically actionable genomic alterations were identified in a majority of patients with advanced cancers with next-generation sequencing evaluated in a prospective study. Potentially clinically actionable genomic alterations were identified in a majority of patients with advanced cancers with next-generation sequencing (NGS), a subcohort of whom showed clinical benefits with...

www.targetedonc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ngs#Michigan Medicine#Cohort Study#Genomic Testing#Clinical Testing#Genetic Testing#Genetic Mutations#Dna Sequencing#Jama Oncology 1#Mi Oncoseq#Sdt#Fgfr#Md#Cobain Ef#Advanced Cancers#Ngs Testing#Cancer Types#Advanced Solid Tumors#Rare Cancers#Clinical Sequencing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancertargetedonc.com

Talazoparib May Be Most Optimal for Patients with Germline or Homozygous tDDR-altered mCRPC

According to findings from a subgroup analysis of the TALAPRO-1 trial, men with heavily pretreated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, with germline and/or homozygous tumor DNA damage response alterations are most likely to respond to talazoparib. According to findings from a retrospective ad hoc exploratory subgroup analysis of the TALAPRO-1 trial,...
Canceronclive.com

Shortage of Cancer Care Providers in Rural Areas Affects Patient Outcomes

In the United States, a geographic mismatch exists between the number of medical oncology and radiation providers and patients needing care, with more specialists clustered in urban and metropolitan areas. In the United States, a geographic mismatch exists between the number of medical oncology and radiation providers and patients needing...
CancerUroToday

Real World Treatment Patterns in Locally Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer Patients - Alicia Morgans

Platinum-based cytotoxic chemotherapy has been the standard of care for patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma based on improved survival compared to placebo. However, objective response rates are at best 50% and median overall survival is relatively poor at less than 18 months. This has driven the rationale for additional approaches. In first-line (1L) therapy for patients who are not cisplatin-eligible and as maintenance or second-line therapy (2L) for patients receiving first-line chemotherapy, immune checkpoint therapy has become the standard of care.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Key Advances in Precision Medicine in Lung Cancer

Robert Coleman, MD, FACOG, FACS, discusses key advances in precision medicine in lung cancer. Robert Coleman, MD, FACOG, FACS the chief scientific officer for US Oncology Research, supported by McKesson, and an oncologist with Texas Oncology, discusses key advances in precision medicine in lung cancer. According to Coleman, lung cancer...
Seattle, WAKING-5

Innovative research and clinical trials bring hope to cancer patients

SEATTLE — May is National Cancer Research Month, and Swedish is increasing awareness of its cutting-edge cancer treatment and research. “We’ll be celebrating our 90th anniversary next year with great innovations in cancer care including some of the first radiation treatments this side of the Mississippi,” said Sara Jo Grethlein, Executive Medical Director, Swedish Cancer Institute.
Canceronclive.com

Patient Selection for Lenvatinib-Pembrolizumab for Advanced EC

Experts in gynecologic oncology share insights on patient selection for lenvatinib-pembrolizumab in advanced endometrial cancer and discuss therapeutic sequencing through multiple lines of therapy. Shannon N. Westin, MD, MPH, FACOG: How do you choose the right patient for the combination of pembrolizumab and lenvatinib? Obviously, if a patient has endometrial...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Greater Sleep Disturbance Associated With External Factors in Patients With GI Cancers

In patients with gastrointestinal cancers, factors such as younger age and comorbidities, among others, were significantly associated with a greater likelihood of sleep disturbance. Higher levels of sleep disturbance were associated with certain factors such as younger age, a high rate of comorbidities, and a high number of prior anticancer...
CancerEurekAlert

COVID-19 vaccines in patients with cancer

What The Viewpoint Says: Questions regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccination for patients with cancer are explored in this article. Authors: Dimitrios P. Kontoyiannis, M.D., Sc.D.,Ph.D., of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The...
Worldonclive.com

Dr. Garassino on Safety Protocols for Patients With Cancer in Italy During COVID-19

Marina Chiara Garassino, MD, discusses key safety protocols that were initiated for patients with cancer in Italy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Marina Chiara Garassino, MD, professor of medicine, Department of Medicine, Section of Hematology/Oncology, Knapp Center for Biomedical Discovery, The University of Chicago, discusses key safety protocols that were initiated for patients with cancer in Italy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canceroncologynurseadvisor.com

Immunogenicity and Safety of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in Patients With Cancer

The immunogenicity and safety of the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19) vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 were recently evaluated in an interim analysis of a study including patients with cancer. A single dose of the vaccine showed reduced efficacy in these patients relative to healthy control group participants, but a second vaccine dose administered 21 days after the first dose provided increased immunogenicity. The study results were reported in Lancet Oncology.
Women's Healthaappublications.org

Advanced Care Planning for Families of Adolescents with Cancer

Why is it so difficult for us to talk with our patients and their families about end-of-life? Many of us worry that patients and families will assume that we are giving up. Even more of us may worry that these discussions will create more stress, distress, and anguish – and we don’t want to inflict this on a family.
CancerEurekAlert

The mechanism of action of genes with high mutation frequency in cancer

After the p53 tumour suppressor gene, the genes most frequently found mutated in cancer are those encoding two proteins of the SWI/SNF chromatin remodelling complex. This complex's function is to "accommodate" the histones that cover the DNA of the chromosomes so that the processes of transcription, DNA repair and replication or chromosome segregation can occur, as appropriate. A group from the University of Seville has demonstrated at CABIMER that the inactivation of BRG1, the factor responsible for the enzymatic activity of the SWI/SNF complexes, leads to high genetic instability, a characteristic common to the vast majority of tumours.
Canceruofmhealth.org

Study Suggests Path to Blocking Common Genetic Driver of Lung Cancer

KRAS is one of the most common drivers of cancer and is involved in one-third of non-small cell lung cancers. It’s proved an elusive target thanks to its smooth structure and biochemistry. And although new inhibitors are demonstrating some success against one type of KRAS, new paths are needed. A...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Insured cancer patients treated at Kaiser Permanente have better survival rates

Among cancer patients with health coverage in Southern California, those who were diagnosed and treated at Kaiser Permanente, an integrated health care organization, had better survival rates, especially Black and Latino patients, according to Kaiser Permanente research published in The American Journal of Managed Care. "Kaiser Permanente is committed to...
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Merus Announces Collaborations In Israel, Italy And Spain To Increase Screening And Identification Of Cancer Patients With NRG1 Fusion Tumors And To Raise Awareness Of The Phase 1/2 ENRGy Clinical Trial

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics ® and Triclonics ®), today announced new collaborations in Israel, Italy and Spain to expand molecular screening opportunities for patients with cancers that may have neuregulin 1 (NRG1) fusions and to raise awareness of the Merus eNRGy clinical trial of its bispecific antibody zenocutuzumab (Zeno). In the collaborations, Merus plans to support molecular screenings for eligible patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma in Israel and Italy, and with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in Spain, aimed to identify the presence of NRG1 fusions. Each collaborating organization in turn has agreed as follows:
CancerMedicalXpress

Immunotherapy combination shows benefit for patients with advanced melanoma

A combination of two drugs that target different proteins on immune system T cells kept advanced melanoma in check significantly longer than one of the drugs alone in a phase 3 clinical trial involving 714 patients. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute investigators co-led the study. Findings will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held virtually June 4-8, 2021, and are included in the ASCO press program.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Galera Announces First Patient Dosed With GC4711 In Phase 2b GRECO-2 Trial In Patients With Pancreatic Cancer

Initiation builds on positive overall survival and tumor control data from Phase 1/2 trial. Triggers $20M milestone payment from Blackstone Life Sciences. 160-patient randomized, multicenter, placebo-controlled trial. MALVERN, Pa., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a...
Cancerthekatynews.com

Metabolic Inhibitor Iacs-6274 Shows Early Antitumor Effects In Underserved Patients With Advanced Cancers

Drug developed by MD Anderson’s Therapeutics Discovery division is well-tolerated with effective glutaminase inhibition in Phase I trial. The glutaminase (GLS1) inhibitor IACS-6274, discovered and developed by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Therapeutics Discovery division, appears to be well-tolerated with successful target inhibition and early signs of anti-tumor activity in a biomarker-driven Phase I trial. Interim results of the study will be presented at the 2021 American Society for Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting on June 4.