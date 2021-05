If you’re looking to buy a vacation home where you can live either seasonally or year-round, but not in a condo community — perhaps because you believe it would put limitations on your space and freedom that a self-contained house wouldn’t — the one-of-a-kind bayside townhouse on the market at 2207 East Drive in Ventnor Heights might just cause you to rethink such notions, since it offers the best aspects of both lifestyles with none of the drawbacks of either.