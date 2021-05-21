newsbreak-logo
Minnesota State

Statewide View: A more-sustainable future requires more Minnesota mining

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been many headlines recently focused on mining, yet one important element has been left out: We cannot have a more sustainable future without more mining. It is unfortunate that many of the same people calling for a green economy are also opposing domestic mining projects. For our country to succeed in meeting ambitious climate goals, we must produce our own critical minerals. It is no longer acceptable to call for the expansion of clean energy and remain opposed to allowing companies to mine the metals needed for those technologies in our own backyard and by our own workers.

