Students and staff at Crossroads High School held a car show on campus Saturday to raise funds for the school’s new Audie Murphy Reset Initiative Program. The program was originally started as a JROTC program four months ago, but it was renamed to the Reset Initiative Program due to not being under the 5th Brigade which oversees the Copperas Cove High School JROTC program under JROTC Senior Instructor Chief Warrant Officer III, retired, Enrique Herrera, according to program advisor and teacher Michael Veal, who was hired at Crossroads High School in September 2020.