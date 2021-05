Flooding is one of the costliest disasters in the U.S., resulting in $4 billion in annual property damage and one of the highest losses of life due to natural disaster. Following the Covid-19 delay in 2020, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has resumed the review process for the revised Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM) and Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report for Rutherford County, including Murfreesboro. The FEMA flood maps in the Stones River Watershed are flood insurance rate maps that identify properties with high risk of flooding. The previous update of the preliminary maps occurred in January 2007. The 90-day review period runs from May to August 2021.