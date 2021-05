The Japanese yen was little changed after the latest inflation and flash manufacturing PMI data. According to the country’s statistics agency, headline inflation declined by 0.3% in April after rising by 0.2% in the previous month. The CPI declined by 0.4% on an annualized basis. This is notable since other countries have recorded strong inflation numbers recently. For example, in the United States, the headline CPI rose by 4.2% while in the UK, it doubled to 1.5% in April. Meanwhile, data from Markit revealed that the manufacturing PMI declined from 53.6 to 52.5 in May. The researchers noted that order books were rising but manufacturers continued to face supply issues.