Being prepared for each time you are out on the water will give you peace of mind, make you a better boater, and assure a more enjoyable boating experience. Check to be sure your bilge drain plug is in place. Boat yards will sometimes remove your drain plug during servicing to keep water from collecting in the bilge and adding weight that could damage your trailer. Most boatyards leave it up to the owner to re-install the plug before launching. Or, you may have removed the plug after your last trip. Keep a spare plug in your toolbox just in case one goes missing.