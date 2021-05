The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who physically battered and kidnapped a victim, before they were ultimately able to escape and seek help. On Sunday, April 9, 2021, at approximately 11:00 a.m., a physical altercation between Cody Jackson, 32, and the victim took place at a residence located at King Charles Circle in Seffner. At one point, Jackson grabbed a piece of wood and struck the victim on the head, causing serious injuries to the victim's head and body. Jackson forced the victim into a 2003 silver Mitsubishi Eclipse and drove away. At some point, he stopped the vehicle and tied the victim's ankles and wrists with extension cords.