Honda Extends RC30 Forever Program To Support European Owners

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Honda, BMW Motorrad, Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A, TVS Motor Company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd & Robert Bosch GmbH.